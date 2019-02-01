“Hungry” Broncos Cruise to Blowout Win on Senior Night

Grevaughn Goodman has dunked in practice and during pick-up games at the park, but never in a high school game.

It was only fitting Goodman slammed one home for the first time on senior night.

Goodman scored 16 points including a dunk during a pivotal second quarter to help lead Homestead to a 92-66 win over Coral Reef as eight seniors were honored on Tuesday night.

“It feels great,” Goodman said of his dunk. “I feel like a new person like I just unlocked a new level of myself.”

Goodman added seven assists, four rebounds, and four steals while freshman Daniel Zeledon had 18 points and eight assists. Senior Terrell Cobbs added 15 points, senior Kevin Butler had 11, and senior Kobe Williams chipped in 10. Fellow seniors Alejandro Caula, Shaun Guilbaud, Rahmod Smith, and Midash Benoit also contributed to the big win.

“They earned it,” Homestead coach Connie Moore said. “A lot of these kids have been here even before they came to Homestead. We had them in Homestead PAL and Florida City PAL working them out just trying to keep them all together because for some reason parents believe Homestead doesn’t have a good program and it’s not a good enough school for kids to come to so we tried to keep them here and show the community that we’ve got enough kids to keep them here and win.”

Homestead (14-5) has won four straight and is clicking at the right time with the regular season

winding down.

“They’re hungry and they want to prove to people that they belong in the top group,” Moore said. “People overlooked them early in the season because Caula wasmsuspended, Butler wasn’t back, and Smith was taking visits for football, but now that everybody is here you see what happens.”

Coral Reef (8-12) was led by senior Benjamin Lipson’s game-high 20 points and freshman Jimel Lane’s 16. The Barracudas have lost four of five.

“We didn’t get into our offensive sets that we needed to attack their defense and when they got their isolations on offense we didn’t get enough help,” Coral Reef coach Glenford Hyatt said.

Goodman and two other regular starters waited to enter the game in the second quarter while other seniors were given starts and played most of the first with the Broncos leading 22-16.

“Play time was over,” Goodman said.

Goodman helped spark the Broncos when he picked up a loose ball at mid-court with the ultra-athletic and taller Lane trailing the play. Goodman saw Lane, but rose up for the one-handed dunk beating Lane to the rim for a 29-17 lead and putting the crowd into a frenzy.

“I was thinking dunk since I got the ball, but I didn’t know how far he was behind me,” Goodman said. “I just knew I was going to dunk it.”

Goodman stayed on the ground momentarily to celebrate before rushing back on the other end and blocking a shot out of bounds to complete an impressive sequence.

The Broncos pulled away in the second outscoring the Barracudas 25-5 in the quarter and preventing their opponents from making a shot on nine attempts.

Homestead had its commanding lead trimmed to 58-47 with 1:01 left in the third when Lipson scored on consecutive layups after steals in the backcourt.

However, Zeledon helped end the Barracudas’ comeback attempt finding Cobbs for a two-handed dunk followed by a three-point play on the next possession pushing the lead to 72-53 as Zeledon scored 12 in the Broncos’ 30-point fourth.

“Everybody has the same mindset,” Goodman said. “We’re trying to make history for Homestead—GMAC districts and hopefully go to state.”

Caula, the Broncos’ standout point guard, sustained a left knee injury in the second quarter and did not return.

“I hope it’s not a torn ACL,” Moore said.

HOMESTEAD 92, CORAL REEF 66

Coral Reef 16 5 26 19 – 66

Homestead 22 25 15 30 – 92

Coral Reef (8-12) – Frater-Headley 0-1 1-2 1, Lane 6-9 2-2 16, Williams Jr. 3-7 3-3 9, Clark 3-5 4-4 10, Lipson 7-14 3-3 20, Bayon 0-1 0-0 0, Cruz 0-1 0-0 0, Bowen 0-2 2-2 2, Polanco 0-1 0-0 0, Hunte 0-1 2-2 2, Clarington 0-0 0-2 0, Lucky 2-4 0-0 5, Rivas 0-0 0-0 0, Lovett 0-0 1-2 1, Gustivil 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-47 18-22 66.

Homestead (14-5) – Williams 5-6 0-0 10, Guilbaud 2-2 3-3 8, Butler 4-9 0-0 11, Darby 0-1 0-0 0, Benoit 2-6 1-1 7, Zeledon 7-8 2-3 18, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0, Goodman 3-6 10-15 16, Caula 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 3-5 0-0 7, Cobbs 5-8 5-6 15. Totals 31-53 21-28 92.

3-point goals — Coral Reef 6 (Lipson 3, Lane 2, Lucky), Homestead 9 (Butler 3, Benoit 2, Zeledon 2, Guilbaud, Smith). Total fouls — Coral Reef 22, Homestead 14. Fouled out – none. Technical foul — Polanco, Lane.