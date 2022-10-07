Early Friday, September 30th, Homestead Police Department deployed its Disaster Response Team to support Hurricane Ian rescue and recovery.
The team, which was requested by the Florida division of Emergency Management traveled to Punta Gorda where it immediately began
providing support to that community and the Punta Gorda Police Department.
The 20 officers, two civilians and two K-9s that make up the team are according to Sgt. Devarona, one of the team members, “Ready to do everything and anything to help.” He along with a number of other team members well remember Hurricane Andrew and the impact of the organizations providing help.
Team Leader Cpt. Yanko Rodriguez told the News Leader that the team is self sufficient with its own food, water, cooking capability, housing, fuel, generators, and vehicle maintenance. This is vital in disaster relief operations so that those that are coming to provide help do not become a further burden on the relief efforts.
One of the key capabilities of the team is provided by a mobile command post vehicle. This vehicle, one of the HPD’s two, brings the ability to provide a wide range of communication means both to the team and to the other law
enforcement and emergency services organizations that the team supports. In addition to the teams four-wheel drive vehicles, they also carry smaller all-terrain vehicles.
Mayor Steve Losner was on hand to see the team off. He told the team that he was proud of the City’s and the PD’s ability to help in this disaster as Homestead had been helped in Hurricane Andrew. He also thanked the team members and their families for their willingness to deploy on this vital mission.
Colonel Scott Kennedy provided an update to the on Tuesday. Kennedy said that current plans are for the team to remain in support of Punta Gorda and its Police department through Sunday, October 9th. Kennedy also said, “There is a good possibility that the State of Florida Department of Emergency Management will request we dispatch a second Team to a location north of Punta Gordo.”
The HPD’s plan if that occurs will be to send fresh personnel to fall in on the DST equipment and then to move to the new location.
The DST began its mission on Friday searching five large mobile home
communities for any injured or deceased residents. Luckily, over this two-day time frame no one located by the door-to-door sweeps required medical attention.
Team members cleared roadways of many fallen trees and directed many
residents to the resources they needed.
The team continues to work 12-hour shifts along side the PGPD to provide those impacted by the storm security and assistance.
Colonel Kennedy highlighted one of the civilians who deployed with the team, Rafael Herrera, a mechanic who works in the City’s Fleet Maintenance Department.
He is there to keep the DST vehicles and generators running. Kennedy said,
“I’ve received several compliments for Rafael assisting the City of Punta Gorda with issues they have had with generators at their City Hall and Police Department.
