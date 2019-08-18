Maybe you have heard of Operation Christmas Child and the annual shoebox
collections that go on each November in your community – or maybe not? But each year Samaritan’s Purse presents the opportunity for thousands of individuals and organizations to prepare and pack school supplies, hygiene items and toys to ship to children in need across the globe.
Now on Saturday, August 24th at Redlands Community Church in Homestead (14601 SW 248th St.) you will be able to learn more about Operation Christmas Child and meet a shoebox recipient whose life was changed by this small gift. You are invited to join members of the South Dade/Florida Keys Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child team from 10am to 12noon for this moving presentation by Yuri Lopez.
Growing up in an orphanage in Honduras meant Yuri Lopez was separated from her family and had to care for the children around her instead of being cared for herself. Lopez received an Operation Christmas Child shoebox gift at the age of 6, which included a picture of the girl who had sent the box,
and a note which read, “Jesus loves you, and I love you too.” In later years when Lopez could bear her hardship no longer, that note
provided the encouragement she needed at a critical point in her life. Lopez has since been adopted by an American family and now works with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Admission is free and refreshments will be served. For information about this event please contact Marie Brishke at 305-451-2566 or visit www.samaritanspurse.org and check out the Operation Christmas Child program.
