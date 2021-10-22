More building projects are coming to Florida City. During a recent city commission meeting, a large tentative plat for Hibiscus Homes was approved.
This project is expected to contain 135 single family detached homes at the Northeast corner of Northeast Sixth Avenue and East Palm Drive.
“It is always great to have home ownership opportunities in Florida City and this project will provide that,” said City Planner Henry Iler.
Also, two Community Development Districts, Regal Village and Sebastian Isles received support from the commission. Regal Village is under construction and Sebastian Isles is in building permit phase. Regal Village will provide 177 townhomes and Sebastian Isles will offer 116 townhomes.
This resolution from the city is needed by the developer to obtain approval by Miami Dade County for the CDD district.
These building projects are among several in Florida City that will provide more --- housing opportunities for current and new residents to Florida City.
