With the House poised to pass its version of the bill Thursday, a Senate panel moved forward Wednesday with a measure that would place inspection requirements on condominium buildings after the deadly collapse last year of the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside.
The Senate bill would require condo buildings that are three stories or higher and in areas within three miles of coastlines to undergo initial inspections in their 20th year and every seven years after that.
Buildings in other areas would have to be inspected in their 30th year and every 10 years after that.
The bill also would require what are known as “reserve” studies aimed at determining how much money condominium associations should have in reserve to make needed improvements. Senate sponsor Jennifer Bradley, R-Fleming Island, said, “We are so far from a point where our buildings are over-inspected.”
Under the proposal, architects or engineers would initially make visual inspections of buildings. If those inspections show structural risk, more-thorough inspections would be required.
The House proposal would require initial inspections to occur every 25 years for residential buildings three stories or higher within three miles of coastlines. Buildings more inland would need the first inspections 30 years after occupancy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.