Miami-Dade County has joined the statewide Florida Horseshoe Crab Watch, and volunteers are needed on Saturday, Feb. 12 to get a citizen science project rolling.
If walking on the beach is something you enjoy, then mark your calendars, register and head for Crandon Park North Beach, located at 6767 Crandon Boulevard in Key Biscayne.
The first hands-on training for volunteers will take place from 9 a.m. to noon, when participants will learn techniques in horseshoe crab identification, biology, surveying and tagging.
Volunteers must be age 16 and older to participate. Registration is required for the training and is available from this link https://bit.ly/3rJrHQv
Launched in 2015, the Florida Horseshoe Crab Watch is a volunteer-based, citizen science program founded as a partnership by University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) Extension, Florida Sea Grant, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. It was created to increase knowledge about the horseshoe crab population in Florida.
“We are very excited to expand this program into Miami-Dade County,” said Ana Zangroniz, Florida Sea Grant agent for UF/IFAS Extension Miami-Dade County. “Aside from a handful of citizen observer reports, we lack data and monitoring for horseshoe crabs in the county. Establishing the watch program here will give us the opportunity to begin building that dataset.”
The program takes advantage of the fact that horseshoe crabs come ashore this time of year to nest on beaches. Volunteers walk a known section of beach at predetermined times and count the number of horseshoe crab mating groups observed.
Surveys will take place during the daytime peak high tides during the months of February, March and April.
Small subsets of crabs are collected, measured, tagged with a small, numbered disc, and released back into the wild. Reports of tagged horseshoe crabs help track crab movements and reappearances.
“We need to build sufficient volunteers to survey at Crandon Park, Crandon Marina, Virginia Key North Point, and potentially Matheson Hammock Park,” said Zangroniz.
The purpose of the program is to assist biologists in surveying, tagging and re-sighting Florida’s nesting horseshoe crab populations using a standardized scientific protocol. These data help round out knowledge about this unique marine animal in Florida. The efforts also allow researchers to track movement of horseshoe crabs and note population trends. In turn, that helps FWC leaders develop improved management strategies to protect horseshoe populations.
For more information, contact Zangroniz at azangroniz@ufl.edu, or 305-421-4017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.