New Bricks Honoring Vets added to Homestead Veterans Monument
On November 12th, Homestead’s Military Affairs Council and Homestead Miami Speedway hosted a ceremony and reception celebrating the addition of 16 new bricks to the Veterans Memorial.
These new bricks honor the service of veterans of the US Army and Army Air Corps, the US Marine Corps, US Air Force, and the US Coast Guard. These Veteran’s service stretches from World War 2 through present day. The new bricks will be installed among the 472 already present in the memorial.
Attendees included family members of the honored Veterans, Homestead Mayor Steve Losner and City Manager Cate McCaffery, HMS President Al Garcia, representatives of local Veterans Organizations, members of several Homestead Air Reserve Base Units, and Military Affairs Council Chair Roxanne Jeghers along with numerous Council Members.
The Memorial, open to the public at all times, is located just outside of the Speedway’s Gate 4 off of SE 16th Street / 336th Street. Bricks to honor Veterans can be added to the Memorial with a donation of $125.00 for a 4 X 8 or $240.00 for an 8 X 8. Information is available at militaryaffairscouncil.org
