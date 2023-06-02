On Memorial Day, May 29th, Homestead’s Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4127, in partnership with the Military Affairs Council (MAC) and Marine Corps League (MCL) Detachment 52, hosted a ceremony commemorating the service of veterans who lost their lives in service of our country and of veterans who served and have since passed away.
Held at Caballero Rivero Palms Woodlawn Cemetery, the solemn ceremony began with Homestead Air Reserve Base Civil Air Patrol’s (CAP) Honor Guard lowering the flag to half-staff.
After an opening prayer by the Post’s Chaplin, the Pledge of Allegiance, and the National Anthem, remarks were given by representatives of the Marine Corps League, the Boy Scouts, VFW Auxiliary, and VFW Post Commander Harry Pillot.
In his remarks Commander Pillot quoted President Ronald Reagan. “Some people live an entire lifetime and wonder if they have ever made a difference in the world. A veteran does not have that problem. We know exactly what we have done. If you want to thank a soldier, be the kind of American worth fighting for.”
The ceremony continued with the placement of a wreath by Homestead Mayor Steve Losner and County Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins, followed by the laying of symbolic roses and a flag by members of the VFW. Theplaying of Taps concluded the formal ceremony.
Members of the VFW, MAC, MCL, CAP, Boy Scouts and other attendees then moved to place small American flags on the graves of all veterans in the cemetery.
Elected officials attending included Homestead’s Mayor Losner and Vice Mayor Julio Guzman, Florida City Vice Mayor Walter Thompson, and County Commissioner Cohen Higgins.
Staff members were on hand to represent US Representative Carlos Gimenez, County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, and County Commissioner Kionne McGee.
While placing flags on veteran’s graves, Vice Mayor Thompson, an Army Veteran, told the News Leader, “This one is personal.
It’s the grave of my wife’s grandfather.” He told us that Nathaniel Williams Jr was a Marine who served in the Pacific Theater in World War 2. Williams came home to raise 13 children and grandchildren and was in Thompson’s words, “A pioneer of Florida City.”
