On November 11, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., the focus of the recently renovated Losner Park in downtown Homestead was temporarily not the popular playground.
The new Veterans Memorial with the inscribed wall was where people gathered for the annual salute to all veterans, past and current.
Marjorie Ramirez, who entered the Army in 1957, served as a Corpsman until she married another Army member and became an Army wife. She later joined the U.S. Air Force Reserve in administration and retired as a Master Sergeant. She attends the ceremony each year. She had checked and her husband, hers, and their son’s names were were included on the wall. “I
thank the City for always remembering the veterans.”
Dale Machesic, member of the Military Affairs Council (MAC) that is a major sponsor, performed as Master of Ceremony and narrator for the parade.
Harry Pillot, Commander, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) ARRANT-SMITH POST 4127 led remarks. “We stand in the midst of families and patriots,” was part of his short speech as well as the VFW’s commitment.
“Our veterans never give up on us and we must never give up on them.”
Wayne Shore, Commander, John G. Salley American Legion POST 43, summed up the day’s theme. “We can’t say enough about the veterans and their sacrifices,” and then read a proclamation from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
Colonel Surya J. Frickel, Vice Wing Commander, 482nd Fighter Wing,
Homestead Air Reserve Base (HARB) asked the veterans present to raise their hands. “We’re honoring every veteran who had served; each has their story as to why.” He went on to say, “Whatever day you chose to serve is burned in your memory. We share a common bond that can’t be broken.” He later asked family members to raise their hands and spoke of the sacrifices they make in coping with deployments and other challenging aspects of military life.
Miami-Dade Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins thanked not only veterans, but also those who, like her, brought their children. “It’s important to show them what this day is about.”
Commissioner Kionne McGhee reminded the crowd that on “the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month” in 1918 men gathered in a room to cease hostilities of World War I. President Woodrow Wilson signed a resolution and decades after President Dwight Eisenhower signed into law making November 11th known as Veterans Day, rather than the original Armistice Day.
“We live in a city that prides our military,” said Homestead Councilmember Larry Roth. He reminded people of how they fought to keep the military here after Homestead Air Force Base was decimated during Hurricane Andrew. He also talked about how the memorial bricks that were previously in Losner Park had been relocated to Homestead-Miami Speedway so the City had two special memorials to veterans. He asked everyone present to join him in saying “Thank you” for those things we are grateful for.
Machesic followed with a brief explanation that the Military Affairs Council coordinates the memorial brick program, and anyone who wants to purchase a brick for themselves or for someone else could go to the MAC website for details. www.militaryaffairscouncil.org.
The most solemn part of the ceremony is reading all of the local veterans’ names who made the ultimate sacrifice of being killed/dying during war and times of conflict from World War I through 2019 in the Afghanistan theater of operations.
The day shifted to the noontime parade. Louis Melara, one of volunteer coordinators of the parade coordinated more than fifty participants groups from Homestead and the local area. Military units, the ever-popular South Florida Trail Riders, scout troops, schools, ROTC units, dance schools, businesses, and others created floats, decorated vehicles, or marched waving flags.
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava was on horseback as State Representative Kevin Chambliss, Commissioner Cohen Higgins, Homestead Mayor Steven Losner and all the Homestead Councilmembers rode through in vehicles, greeting the crowd that stretched all along Krome Avenue. This year’s Parade Marshall was Commissioner Kionne McGhee.
Photos by Hugh Hudson
