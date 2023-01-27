One hundred and ten years ago today, on the evening of Monday, January 27, 1913, by a vote of 21 to 5, residents of the area known as Homestead approved the incorporation of the “Town of Homestead.”
The issues at the forefront of the incorporation were similar to those of today, including schools, policing and code enforcement. The focus of code enforcement in 1913 was that of compliance with sanitation rules for outhouses.
The names of many of those in attendance that night resonate through the history of our community: Krome, Redd, Campbell, Caves, Mowry and Sullivan.
The meeting to incorporate was held in Sistrunk Hall, a wooden building located in the area of the city parking garage and the Cybrarium. No photos of the building are known to exist as it was destroyed by fire in 1916.
Prior to 1917, much of the town business was conducted at the real estate office of Homestead’s first Mayor, Russell F. Tatum.
When the time came to construct a municipal building, it was William J. Krome who suggested the site where the historic Town Hall still stands on Krome Avenue.
Once the population of Homestead reached 2,500 in 1923 the town was re-incorporated as the City of Homestead by the State legislature.
Homestead is the second oldest city in Miami-Dade, behind the City of Miami which was incorporated in 1896 and with a population of nearly 80,000, it is the fifth largest city in Miami-Dade County.
This afternoon, I will be hosting a small observance in the City Hall lobby, joined by staff and City Council. Former mayors Sincore, Shiver, Warren, Porter and Shelley are expected as is the family of long-time Mayor Bill Dickinson and members of other pioneer families.
