The GFWC Woman’s Club of Homestead held their thirty-ninth Woman of the Year Awards and Fashion Show Saturday, March 11, 2023 where eight women were honored.
The Progressive Officers Club selected Lisa Nesbitt-Bell as their Woman of the Year. The young woman who originally joined Miami-Dade Police Department as a dispatcher is one of the bureau’s senior Communications Training officers. In balancing work with community involvement, she has or still belongs to various organizations. She was especially active during the pandemic with organizations providing backpacks, school supplies, and toys at Christmas to children. She also led the way helping the police department raise over $100,000 to fight breast cancer.
Pray In Pink, with a mission, “To empower individuals and families affected by cancer through education, support, and motivational support”, honored Kandi Green. Born Radresha Green, she adopted the name “Kandi” from her childhood fondness for sweets. The academically gifted Goulds student graduated high school early to enroll in Florida State University at age sixteen. In later becoming a mother of four, her entrepreneurial spirit led her into business. She expanded her second company, the Natural Beauty Bar, in Cutler Bay to Homestead and she epitomizes women in business leadership. Her myriad community service activities include helping families during the holidays as well as creating financial literacy and mentoring programs for teens. “At the prime age of 35 she has been honored with various prestige awards to include The Entreperneur Spotlight, Businesswoman of year in beauty in Atlanta and Houston, Voice of the Community Award, Empowerment Coach strengthened her.”
The South Dade Chamber of Commerce awardee was Yvonne Knowles, Executive Director of Homestead Main Street, for the past seventeen years. An Air Force veteran, the Schaeffer School of Design graduate began a Corporate-500 career in the field of Architectural Project Management.
Initially with Bank of America, “her projects ranged in scope from designing foreign currency trading rooms to including a two-year stint in New York City working on the conversion of the famed Biltmore Hotel into the Bank of America east coast headquarters.” She later established her “own import/export business, developing products from Scandinavia and the South of France for the U.S. marketplace.” In 1999 she relocated to Homestead to join her husband, a former Air Force and Pan Am pilot, and became active in the community serving on almost a dozen different boards. Her work as Chair of the City of Homestead Historic Preservation Board resulted in designation of downtown Homestead in the National Registry of Historic Districts. She is untiring in her effort to revitalize downtown businesses.
Yvette Perez, selected by Kiwanis Homestead-South Dade, “was born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico and is the daughter of two European immigrants. While living in Puerto Rico she studied to receive a Bachelor’s Degree in in Elementary Education. The wife and mother spent thirty-one years in Dade County Public Schools while also earning a Masters Degree in Educational Leadership, an Educational Specialist designation in Mathematics.” As a retiree, she volunteers with Kiwanis and devotes time to what she calls her two side gigs - Color Street Yvisnails and Kitty Kreations Crafts.
The American Business Women’s Association Homestead Charter Chapter honored Meeja Ritchie-Smith A member since 2015, she’s the first member in the 46-year history of the chapter to be selected twice. She lives in Tavernier with her husband and son and is the creative force behind Origin Design & Media where design, brand promotion, and her commercial printing come together. Her business successes are, “matched by her service to the community, which includes designing marketing materials and donating her time to top charities and multiple non-profit organizations.”
The Miami-Dade County District 9 awardee was Vicmarie Rivera. She coped with the many obligations of being an Army wife and mother, frequently relocating to places such as North Carolina, California, and Spain. In moving to Homestead in 2005, “she has been instrumental in local elections and after a lifetime of serving our country, her family, and the community, she was hired as Administrative Assistant to Miami-Dade County Commissioner Kionne L. McGhee.” She rose to the challenge, as “In less than 2 years, Vicmarie was promoted from part-time to full time and has mastered the most important role in any government office, constituent services.
Vicmarie was selected as the Woman of the Year for the Miami-Dade County District 9 office as a great example of persistence, courage, and service.”
Dr. Shanda Roberts, a survivor of years of domestic violence, founded Pain 2 Purpose, Inc., to allow her and her team, “to advocate against domestic violence with hopes of empowering teens and adults currently in abusive situations. It is her vision to educate individuals on the different types and indicators of domestic abuse BEFORE they are pulled into a volatile relationship. Also to support those who are trying to leave the abuse and/or those who are trying to find life after abuse.” They service women’s shelters in both Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. Dr. Roberts holds an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Ministry from the Trinity Theological Seminary of South Florida. Her organization has been officially commended by Miami-Dade County Mayor and the Commissioners for their work.
Traci Cope-Tam, wife, mother, former high school teacher, and business owner, was the Woman’s Club of Homestead Woman of the Year. “We have often said it is the work of those we seldom see that make the biggest impact and deserve the most recognition. Our nominee is just such person. Her commitment to our club, other civic organizations and our community is unprecedented. She serves with complete dedication from the conviction and compassion of her HEART. As a proud local, she has given countless hours to not only the Woman’s Club, but to many organizations such as The American Cancer Society Relay for Life Board, Somerset City Arts PTSA, Beta Sigma Phi Delta Mu chapter, First United Methodist School PTSA, Ed Glenn “We Care Open”, Keys Gate Charter School Board Member, and others.
Attendees once again enjoyed a range of fashions showed off by volunteer models Claunisha Juste,Toshiba Mitchell, Elizabeth Pena, Chloe Ramos, Jennie Watson, Claudia Zamora.
The annual fundraiser supports the many Woman’s Club’s programs to include scholarships.
