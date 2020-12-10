Wednesday, Dec. 9th, detectives from the Homestead Police Department completed their investigation and arrested Darling Noa, 43, of Homestead. Noa was charged with: Lewd & Lascivious Conduct, Transmission of Harmful Material to a Juvenile, and Aggravated Stalking.
The investigation revealed that Noa was sending nude and explicit photos to a minor (15 years of age) via text messaging. Noa also made several attempts to contact the juvenile at his home professing her love for him. She was arrested and processed through the Homestead Police Department and transported to TGK Correctional Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.