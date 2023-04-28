Twenty-eight-year-old Yavelin Fernandez of Homestead, Florida, was arrested Sunday for leaving a 3-year-old female unattended in the water. There were no reported life-threatening injuries.
The Sheriff’s Office was called to Gilbert’s Resort in Key Largo at approximately 6 p.m. after a good Samaritan pulled the child from the water at the beach.
The child was not wearing any flotation devices and appeared to be drowning on a security video of the incident.
The good Samaritan and a resort employee could not immediately find the child’s guardian following the rescue.
The mother, identified as Fernandez, was later found and appeared to be intoxicated.
The video showed Fernandez left the 3-year-old as well as a 5-year-old male unattended.
Fernandez was belligerent and yelling at Deputies. She was taken to jail.
