On Tuesday Homestead’s Military Affairs Council hosted a ceremony marking the reopening of the Veterans Memorial formerly located in Losner Park.
The memorial consists of a monolithic bolder with a plaque honoring all Veterans and a field of bricks. 472 of the bricks, purchased by individuals to honor both living and deceased veterans are engraved with their names.
The relocation of the Memorial to land donated by Homestead Miami Speedway began in December of last year when the first brick was removed during the groundbreaking for the renovation of Losner park.
The effort was spearheaded by HMS President Al Garcia, Homestead City Manager Kate McCaffery, and Military Affairs Council Chair Roxanne Jeghers, with construction completed in record time by the Redland Company and Swank Construction.
Al Garcia told the News Leader, “We are very humbled and very proud to be the new home of the Homestead Veterans Memorial. People can come out 24 hours 7 days a week to pay homage and celebrate those who have served our country. I think it’s fitting. NASCAR has a long tradition of honoring the military.”
The Memorial, open to the public at all times, is located just outside of the Speedway’s Gate 4 off of SE 16th St./336th St.
