As the thirtieth anniversary of the August 24, 1992 Hurricane Andrew approaches, the Homestead Town Hall Museum is seeking photographs and personal memories.
The focus is commemoration of recovery for individuals, families, and businesses that chose to remain and rebuild.
The intent is to add to the museum’s collection of the “Hundred Year Storm” that altered Homestead and impacted so many people. The museum would like to have at least a dozen responses.
Memories can be provided as vignettes of a few paragraphs or up to two pages. The length of time and stages before recovery of home and/or business are of particular interest. Photographs can be donated or scanned and returned.
Materials can be emailed to charlie@charliehudson.net or brought to the museum at 41 N. Krome Ave, Homestead, Wed-Sat, 1:00-5:00 p.m. Materials are requested by June 30, 2022. Questions can be directed to charlie@charliehudson.net or call (305) 230-9572.
A few historical notes that may be unknown to people who are “After-Andrew” residents:
• 4,500 National Guard troops were quickly deployed for different assistance. Almost 2.000 federal troops from multiple units were added after the famous, “Where the hell is the calvary on this one?” question asked by Kate Hale, Director, Dade County Emergency Management, during a press conference.
[Numerous reports after Hurricane Andrew addressed slow federal and other response.]
• Joint Task Force Andrew (JTFA) was officially established August 27, 1992. At the peak of operations more than 24,000 Department of Defense service members from all services and a Canadian contingent were ultimately involved in addition to National Guard. Most were U.S. Army personnel.
• There were no pricing gouging laws in the County or State at the time.
A National Weather Station, Miami (NWSM), Presents Hurricane Andrew 25th Anniversary video can be seen at https://www.weather.gov/mfl/andrew
