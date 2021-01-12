Every year the Homestead and Florida City communities come together to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a free community breakfast. This year, the event will look a little different. Instead of the traditional formal breakfast, a hot breakfast distribution will take place at 7AM on Friday, January 15th at Roby George Park (201 SW 11th Avenue, Homestead, FL 33030), and a livestream event will begin at 8AM the same day via Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/cityofhomestead. Residents should note that there will be no activities at the Phichol Williams Community Center.
Hot Breakfast Distribution
To honor Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy and message of giving back to the community, the City of Homestead invites anyone in need of a hot meal to the Hot Breakfast Distribution beginning at 7AM on Friday, January 15th at Roby George Park (201 SW 11th Avenue, Homestead, FL 33030). The distribution is a walk-up event on a first come, first served basis. Masks, social distancing, and COVID-19 safety protocols will be enforced during food pickup.
Livestream Event
The City of Homestead’s annual gathering to honor Dr. King’s legacy will take place via Livestream this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. Everyone is encouraged to join the livestream beginning at 8AM on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/cityofhomestead. This year’s theme, “A Tribute to a Man and His Dream,” will inform the remarks of Keynote Speaker Tangela Sears, social advocate and founder of Mothers Against Gun Violence. The program will also recognize the significant impacts of several community leaders.
