The Homestead City Council held a Committee of the Whole (COW) meeting on December 6th to consider items to be heard during the upcoming December 14th Council meeting.
Council will consider contracts involving a number of major parks construction projects.
The Council will consider entering into an agreement with REP Services Inc., for the replacement of the playground at Angelo Mistretta Park for a total not to exceed $283,222.67. This project is part of the City's Capital Improvement Plan and will be funded by Park Impact Fees and Grant Funds. The playground at Angelo Mistretta Park is 16 years old and badly in need of replacement. This project will consist of removing all the playground equipment and replacement with new landscaping, equipment and PIP rubber surfacing. The new playground will include elements for all ages, as well as,
sensory play elements and new shade sails.
The Council will consider entering into 2nd agreement with REP Services Inc. for the replacement of the playground at J.D. Redd Park for a total not to exceed $257,336. This project is part of the City’s Capital Improvement Plan and will be funded by the Park Impact Fees and Grant Funds. The playground at J.D. Redd Park is 19 years old and needs to be replaced. The project will consist of removing all playground equipment and replacement with new landscape structures, equipment and PIP rubber surfacing. The new playground will include elements for all ages and sensory play elements.
Council will consider entering into an agreement and establishing a budget, for a grant award of $1,250,000.00 from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) for the design and construction of 6th
Avenue drainage improvements. This grant requires matching funds of $1,250,000.00.
The City of Homestead Public Works & Engineering Stormwater Division applied for the FDEP grant that will include the installation of catch basins, manholes, pipelines and exfiltration trenches between SW 6 Avenue and NW 6 Avenue from Campbell Drive to Lucy Street.
The Council will consider entering into a professional services agreement with Homestead Main Street, Inc. for a total of $50,000.00 annually. This is a 1-year agreement with the option to extend for two additional 1-year periods, upon the same terms, conditions and mutual written consent of both parties. Under the terms of this agreement Homestead Main Street, Inc. will conduct a series of events and engage in marketing activities that will attract visitors to Downtown Homestead. The scope of services and compensation remain the same as their previous agreement.
