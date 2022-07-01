Homestead City Council met for its regular monthly session Wednesday, June 22, for a very short meeting.
The Homestead Station Transit Center was partially funded from a 2014 revenue bond to be repaid through future allocations of Homestead’s share of the Peoples’ Transportation Plan (PTP) monies. PTP is funded by County collection of a half-penny transportation surtax adopted by referendum on November 5, 2002.
The County agreed to pay Homestead $5.7 million for eligible construction costs in return for allocating 850 spaces in the parking garage for transit-way patrons. There are 1100 parking spaces in Homestead Station’s seven-floor parking garage. (The City Manager said two additional floors can be added.)
“It’s nice to see money flowing in our direction for a change,” said Mayor Steve Losner. “It’s taken two and a half years to this point because of County bureaucracy and politics; a real accomplishment for our staff to receive what we thought was in the bag three years ago.”
City Manager Jerry Estrada said the reserved transit parking spaces would be released on a schedule through the day as parking needs diminished.
Councilmember Julio Guzman determined that reserved spaces start on the third level and up, and was told spaces could be negotiated for lease or purchase for development projects around the garage.
Councilmember Jenifer Bailey was told the garage manager, Laz Parking, is responsible for operating the transit-way schedule.
Councilmember Erica Avila asked about operational complaints that should be channeled through the City Manager’s office to Laz Parking for solution.
The County agreement requires the City to recognize the County Easy Card/Easy Ticket payment system for parking fees. The City is also responsible for operations, maintenance, security, safety and enforcement in the garage.
The County gets up to ten additional spaces reserved for its personnel in the garage.
The County agreement states that by 2045 all parking spaces in the garage could be needed for transit traffic 24/7; the City can charge County parking fees but never less than $4.50 per day.
Council unanimously approved the Interlocal Cooperation Agreement to receive its $5.7 million eligible construction monies from the County.
County Commissioners must still approve the contract. Once approved, the agreement states payment must be made in a lump sum within 45 days.
The Manager said monies would go partially to the General Fund and to reimburse PTP-designated funds.
City Council approved the final plat for the Target store on 5.97 acres, including retail space, pharmacy, grocery store and package liquor store, located next to Homestead Pavilion shopping center.
Council approved spending $899,900 in planned capital improvement funds to construct the Racetrack water tower booster pump station, designed to increase the flow and pressure of the City’s potable water system. The tower is funded by $429,500 from a Florida Environment Protection grant (no matching funds required) and $479,400 from the City’s Water and Sewer Fund.
The contract for armed and unarmed security guard services at City Hall was renewed at a cost of $100,000.
Councilmember Avila sponsored a resolution urging the Florida Legislature to take action to combat rising homeowner insurance costs, by expanding the Florida Hurricane catastrophe Fund, deterring frivolous lawsuits and incentivizing insurance companies to sell homeowner insurance policies. The resolution passed unanimously.
Mayor Losner promoted a letter to Florida’s Public Service Commission urging a hardening of the telecommunication grid by putting distribution lines underground, adopting the reasoning of Coral Gables Mayor’s letter to the oversight commission. Council agreed with the coalition effort to improve the telecommunication grid.
An extensive consent agenda from its COW meeting was adopted by Council, including a contract for gunshot detection technology, citywide landscape maintenance services, and improvements to the Harris Field gym.
