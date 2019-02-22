Homestead Soup Kitchen Needs Your Help

Homestead Soup Kitchen, a non-profit committed to feeding the hungry in our community, has been selected as a beneficiary of the Community Bag Program from February 20th – March 31st at a local Winn-Dixie store.

The Community Bag Program, which launched in January 2019, is a reusable bag program that facilitates community support with the goal to make a difference in the communities shoppers live and work in. The program features two reusable Community Bags with a special Giving Tag attached to it that allows customers to direct a donation to a non-profit of their choice upon purchase.

Homestead Soup Kitchen was selected as the beneficiary of the program by store leadership at the Winn-Dixie located at 30346 Old Dixie Highway. Homestead Soup Kitchen will receive a $1 donation every time either of the reusable Community Bags are purchased at this location from February 20th – March 31st.

The two colorful reusable Community Bags with the Giving Tag can be found on the reusable bag rack at the store. The key is to look for the bags with a tag that features a blue heart with $1 in it.

“We are excited and grateful for the the opportunity Winn-Dixie is offering. What better organization to help us in our mission of feeding the hungry than our local supermarket?” said Homestead Soup Kitchen’s Director and Board President, Jerry Cummings. “All money raised will help us in our mission of feeding the hungry in the Homestead and Florida City community.”

Homestead Soup Kitchen has a goal of raising $3000 from February 20th – March 31st. Homestead Soup Kitchen plans to use the projected funds to serve a hot lunch every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Homestead Soup Kitchen is a non-profit based in Homestead, FL. Founded in 1984, Homestead Soup Kitchen provides a free hot lunch every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday—no questions asked. Learn more about Homestead Soup Kitchen by calling 305-245-7448 or visiting our Facebook page.

For more information on the Community Bag Program, visit seg.bags4mycause.com