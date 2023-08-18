Julio Guzman, the Homestead Vice-Mayor, is in the process of running for Mayor.
This means he must leave his current position after the November 7th general election and either begin serving as Mayor if he wins or leave the dais if he loses.
During the recent Committee of the Whole (COW) meeting, the Council agreed to set up a special election for Guzman’s seat. The special election will run concurrently with the general election.
This notice will be transmitted to the Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections.
Because Guzman has two years remaining on his term, a special election must be called. The qualifying for the upcoming Mayoral and Council seat elections is August 28th through September 1st. The primary election will be on October 3rd.
Other Council seats up for election include Seat Six held by Patricia Fairclough-Staggers. She cannot run because she is term limited. Seat Three is Larry Roth. He is running for reelection and is expected to have opposition. And Seat Two is Sean Fletcher. He is also expected to have opposition.
The Mayor’s seat is also up for election. If a candidate wins more than 50 percent of the votes in the primary election, he or she is declared the winner and does not have to run in the general election.
Seat One, Guzman’s seat, will not be part of the primary election.
Guzman is optimistic about his campaign for mayor and believes if he wins, he can lead Homestead on a path to more progress.
Losner said he believes Guzman abandoned his seat midway through his first term.
The Council agreed to transmit the land known as the Triangle property to the CRA. This is essentially an accounting procedure, and it will allow the CRA to pursue requests for proposals for the development of the property located at SW 4th Street and Railroad Avenue.
“I want to create indoor and outdoor spaces filled with cultural experiences and heritage. I want to see art there and to build a vibrant, cultural ecosystem between Homestead and South Dade. We need to have a mixed-use development because this is the development trend of the future,” said Guzman.
Losner said, “The goal of this project is to create a mixed-use development.”
The Council agreed to move forward on the second phase of a feasibility study for a solar project. The City will have a more indepth study to determine where a solar production farm could be located. Phase One showed the city needs to acquire at least 80 acres to produce not more than one fourth of the city’s needs. It identified land outside the city which is not for sale.
“Solar is not yet that efficient and waste to energy approaches are more efficient and less land intensive,” said Losner.
The Council agreed to allow city staff to negotiate with a design firm for the septic to sewer conversion project. The goal will be to determine the cost and other items involved in this project. It is expected to involve 125 homes. The entire project is expected to cost at least $2.5 million.
Losner raised the question of what it would cost homeowners to hook up to the system. It is an expensive process to abandon a septic tank. The public works director estimated that it will cos about $10,000 per home to abandon septic tanks and hook to the sewer line.
“I am not interested in passing those costs to homeowners,” said Losner.
Also, the Council agreed to allow Shores Development more time to remove landfill. In 2004, Shores paid more than $3 million for about 1.388.403 cubic yards of fill on the Lake site, south of SW 344th Street. They had until December 2008 to excavate this fill. Since then, the City has given the company three extensions to complete the excavation.
The company requested and received another extension to remove the fill by December 2030 and will pay the City an additional $100,000.
