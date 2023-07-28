Homestead Senior High School has a new principal. Samuel J. Louis will lead the Broncos this school year.
Louis comes from Redland Middle School where he served as principal and replaces John Galardi who has moved to administrative director for the South Region Office of Miami-Dade County Public Schools.
Louis comes to Homestead after achieving success at Redland and is eager to greet students this fall. He is looking forward to the excitement of a new school year when students and teachers are happy to be back together.
Louis wants to see the football team, which finished runner-up in the state championship game last year, win a state title this year.
To be an effective principal, one must believe in servant leadership. This is what Louis believes and practices every day.
“I don’t make the decisions my own.
I work for the students and faculty alike. My leadership style is one where everyone has an opportunity to participate in the decision-making process of the school.” said Louis.
A positive school culture is important to Louis. “I will have team relationship building activities at the school. I want to provide teachers with a feeling and sense of family through various events and parties like celebrating the opening of school and celebrating holidays. I want to establish relationships with local businesses,” he said.
Louis knows that teaching is a demanding job, and he wants all the teachers to feel good about themselves.
“Teaching is never easy. I want the teachers to feel they are part of a great school and I want to build good relationships,” he said.
A first priority for Louis is to learn the school.
“I know the school has made improvements in the graduation rate and overall academic performance. We are in the business of graduating students and providing them with opportunities for post-secondary education.” he said.
Louis believes the programs at Homestead are good and will improve.
“We have a great nursing program, good business programs and a new veterinary program,” he said.
And he wants to continue strong school spirit.
“Our football team plans to return to the state championship with our eyes on the prize. We want to beat St. Thomas Aquinas this year. I am excited about this upcoming school year.” said Louis.
Louis has enjoyed success as an educator. He began his career with Miami Dade more than 20 years ago at Ojus Elementary School.
He did well and eventually became an academic dean at Jesse J. McCrary Jr. Elementary School. He went on to be assistant principal at Van E. Blanton Elementary School where he served for four years. Then, he was appointed an assistant principal at John A. Ferguson Senior High School, which at the time was the largest in Miami-Dade and the second largest in Florida. He was named assistant principal of the year in 2021.
The following year he was promoted to principal of Redland Middle School where he helped the school earn a B grade. The school was recognized as being one of the top magnet schools in the nation.
“I leave Redland in a positive light, and I want to bring that same energy to Homestead Senior High,” he said.
Louis earned an Educational Specialist degree in Educational Leadership from Florida International University. He has a Master’s degree in Educational Computing and Technology from Barry University.
