Jordan Rodriguez loves to care for dolphins. He performs volunteer work at the Dolphin Research Center in Marathon and wants to care for animals. He loves to care for dogs and the dogs respond well to him He is a student in the
veterinary program at Homestead Senior High School. It is also known as Operation PAWS or Practice of Animal Welfare and Science.
“I like to work with dolphins, and I also like to care for dogs and other animals. After high school I want to continue working with dolphins.
I will also work with my father’s landscaping company.” he said. “I will pursue veterinary assisting.”
Elisa Marie Sanchez likes to care for dogs.
“I want to be a veterinary technician and eventually I want to become a registered nurse. I like to work with the dogs in this program,” she said. “While I am working to become a registered nurse I will continue in a veterinary setting.”
Asia Garcia leads the Operation PAWS program at Homestead. “The students come in an learn animal science. During their coursework they learn the skills and techniques required to become a veterinary assistant. They can earn a national certification to work as a veterinary assistant in a clinic anywhere in the United States,” said Garcia.
The students learn about the grooming of animals, surgical techniques and the operations of a veterinary clinic. They get to work with and care for dogs and they are allowed to work with certified veterinarians. The students complete course work and learn about topics such as how to identify abnormal behaviors in a dog.
When they are not doing academic work, the students go outside and work with dogs in a dog park. Teachers will bring their dogs to receive care from the students.
“We have taught puppies basic commands. The students bathe the dogs,” said Garcia.
They also learn about care for farm animals and all aspects of veterinary science.
This program began last year at Homestead and is one of a few in Miami-Dade. Soon, the program will be getting a new classroom that will be set up like a clinic, with grooming stations and kennels. Garcia expects the program to gain more students.
Homestead High also offers a program that prepares students for careers as licensed practical nurses. They can participate in a dual enrollment program with South Dade Technical College.
The students can gain nursing skills and sit for the NCLEX, the state examination for licensed practical nurses.
“When they complete the training and pass the state test, they can basically do everything assigned to them by a governing doctor,” said Phaion Hicks, the assistant principal at South Dade Technical College.
He is working with the licensed practical nursing program at Homestead. The students complete courses in nursing foundations, medical surgical skills, obstetrics, pediatrics, mental health care and geriatric care.
“Once they complete our program, they can work in hospitals, health care facilities and nursing homes. They can earn up to $35 an hour and they will be in an extremely in-demand profession. This program prepares them to transition to a registered nursing program,” said Hicks.
Amia Evans enjoys studying in the LPN program. I want to pursue a career in nursing, and this is a good program.
I am learning various nursing skills,” she said.
Tatiana Hernandez likes the hands-on nature of the LPN program. “I have learned about the nursing program. We learned about CPR,” she said.
Homestead Principal Samuel Louis is pleased that the veterinary science program provides students an opportunity to learn to care for animals. “They are providing care to our furry friends,” he said.
He is also proud of the LPN program. “These students are being prepared for a life in the healthcare industry. They are learning from very good nurses and health practitioners,” said Louis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.