The Homestead Senior High School Air Force JROTC program has won some important awards over the past year.
Vincent Bugeja, a retired Air Force Colonel said the program received recognition for passing its inspection with flying colors.
The cadets were recognized for exceeding standards for the first time ever and this is considered the highest standard possible.
“This was a big accomplishment and something we had never accomplished before,” said Bugeja.
Three JROTC students were recognized as outstanding performers. Although high school JROTC units are not considered part of the official U.S. military, they are run along the lines of a military organization, and they have visited the Homestead Air Reserve Base.
This year the Homestead JROTC received the Outstanding Organizational Award, which is presented to AFJROTC units for a top notch annual performance. Also, units must have an average of eight hours community service per cadet over the academic year.
To earn Exceedes Standards for unit inspection an AFJROTC unit must exceed high standards throughout the year. The unit undergoes a demanding compliance inspection by senior members of the AFJROTC program where all their work is evaluated.
Three cadets were selected as top performers in unit compliance for their performance in support of inspection; Katerin Mizagalindo, Angel Ramos and Carlos Alvarez.
Cadet Brandi Newmark was selected to receive a Flight Academy Scholarship. This is a two-month program where the cadet can earn a private pilot’s license.
Cadets Azucena Salas, Joshua Casco and Mikail Newmark were selected for Cyber Academy Scholarships. They will attend a two monthon-line college level class on cyber.
Next year, Bugeja has big plans the Homestead JROTC. He wants to have four food drives and will work with organizations that serve people in need. The program will alsohold five blood drives. The cadets will manage these community service events. They will participate in a the annual Pass and Review event. All Miami-Dade County Public Schools participate in this activity.
“We will be holding a military ball and invite other schools with AFJROTC. And we want to go to the Miami Military Museum. We are going to have many activities next year,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.