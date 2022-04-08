At the age of 16, and with at least ten hours of instruction, student pilots can make their first attempt to fly “solo” in a single engine powered airplane. Jon Burgess has been taking flying lessons for a few short months in preparation for this major milestone.
The life-long Homestead resident recently turned 16 in February and just ten days later was in the air all by himself in a Cessna 172. With his parents and family friends closely watching, Jon did two flawless take off and landings on runway 36. When asked how he felt after his first solo flight, Jon said “I felt very prepared, I was ready!”
The highly anticipated flight had been postponed three times in the days before due to strong winds.
As is tradition, the momentous occasion was then marked by the instructor cutting the student’s shirt tail off and writing the date, winds, and runway for memory sake.
Jon is the newest aviator in a family of pilots, number eight to be exact. Both his mom and dad, and his uncle and grandfather are all still pilots. Preceding him as pilots were his maternal grandmother and two great-grandfathers who we know were proudly wishing him “Blue Skies” from above on this special day. Jon is a student at the Center for International Education in Homestead and is a member of several school clubs, community organizations, and the high school swim team. He aspires to join a military academy after high school.
