Tuesday October the 4th marked the return of Homestead National Night Out after two years of pandemic cancelations. Held at Harris Field, the event featured music, entertainment, kids activities, food trucks, booths for Community Organizations and more.
While everyone who participated was able to have a fun evening and night out there is a more serious purpose. National Night Out events are held on either the first Tuesday in August or October and aim to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.
Homestead’s event was put on by the Homestead Police Department’s (HPD)
Community Policing Unit and involved 12 Law Enforcement organizations and units including Miami Dade Police Department, the States Attorney, both Florida and Miami Dade Corrections, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation
Commission and others.
Sgt. Tate who heads the Community Policing Unit told the News Leader, “It’s a big job pulling the event together and everyone in the unit worked hard at it. We’ve got a great turnout of both other organizations and people from all over our community. This is a great opportunity for the community to see another side of Law Enforcement and to get to know and trust us.”
Captain Garland Wright, who overseas the Community Policing Unit added, “The amount of people who showed up from the community shows that we have their support and trust. As a police department we want to continue to build that trust. We have their back. We are here for them. We can’t do what we do without them.”
