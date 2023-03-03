As Black History Month drew closer to an end this past weekend, Homestead ended its final weekend with a free fun-filled event, honoring Black History past, present, and future: Black History Celebration In The Park.
Taking place on February 25, the evening event: Celebration from 5-9 pm had something for everyone; as me and my son Nathaniel would soon find out.
As we approached the park, we could smell the food and hear people having a blast as they attempted to answer Black History trivia questions, in a game hosted by Lite 101.5’s very own Tamara G. A co-host of the Monday-Friday ‘Those 2 Girls in the Morning’ show, it was cool to see and hear Tamara interact with the crowd, as I’ve listened to her show for years now!
Nathaniel thought the Losner Park playground was even cooler, and proceeded to beeline right to it cheerfully.
Crawling up the net and across to the top of the plastic slide, he repeated this several more times, running with other kids throughout the recently renovated beautiful multi-level playground.
We hadn’t been back to Losner Park since before the pandemic, so it and the updated park overall were a welcome surprise, a perfect place for a Saturday night celebration.
And as Tamara G wrapped up the trivia game – from the stage bookended with screens cycling through pictures of Black icons like Rosa Parks, U.S Representative Maxine Waters, former U.S. Representative John Lewis, Chaka Khan, Steve Harvey, Lena Horne, and many more – before heading down she said to Miami’s Purple Church, DJ Bo-Weezy then hit the stage spinning the Cha-Cha Slide.
Only then did Nathaniel move from the playground to the park with me, and follow along with the song’s instructions.
While other families of all sizes, shapes, and colors strolled through the park enjoying the sights and sounds, Karaoke singers joined the stage with DJ Bo-Weezy to sing Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic,” Erykah Badu’s “Tyrone” (twice, as a who sung it better challenge) and Sister Sledge’s “We Are Family”.
Afterwards, the busy DJ rocked out crowd favorites, classic Hip-Hop, and R&B like Montell Jordan’s “This is How We Do It,” Hi-Five’s “Kissing Game,” Maze’s “Before I Let Go,” and Luther Vandross’ “Never Too Much.”
“I like this music,” shouted Nathaniel, as another park reveler declared, “this is cool,” seemingly in response as he bopped past us.
As music continued to pump throughout the park, and the evening felt more and more like a big block party, we stopped at one of the three food trucks, Potato Corner.
After getting our order of chicken tenders/ fries/ Fanta Orange for my son, and an order of chicken wings/cheese fries/Coke for me, we then sat down on one of the many nearby white benches and chowed down.
The food was good, the atmosphere even better, as we watched others in the park wade through the various tented booths selling products from makeup to t-shirts, in the perfectly warm night, with delightfully low humidity.
A fantastic night indeed, but we weren’t done yet.
“Now, let’s go get some dessert!,” Nathaniel chirped.
The Mzs. Mini Donuts & More food truck was the destination now, and they did not disappoint!
Armed with a cherry slushie for him, and something heavenly called a Chocolate Explosion for me, we sat down near the truck on the classic black metal sidewalk benches to enjoy our treats.
While his slushie was ok, my sundae was stellar…
Who knew several mini donuts, with vanilla ice cream on top of them, covered in chocolate chips and chocolate sauce would be one of the most amazing sundaes I’ve had in a long time?
Those food truck wizards that’s who!
Seriously, if you see this food truck anywhere, try this ice cream magic: it’s that fantastic.
Not to be outdone though, the Alicia Olatuja Quintet definitely came and did their thing.
The five piece jazz band owned the purple and blue lit stage, fronted by the St. Louis, Missouri native who dominated it with a sultry cover of Sade’s hit “Ordinary Love”, as well as Olatuja’s own lustrous original song, “Just Wait”.
Talking to the crowd, Olatuja also enjoyed the gorgeous night’s weather.
“I’d rather be here than in freezing New York,” said Olatuja, “but don’t tell anybody I said that, New Yorkers will come for you.”
An icon herself, as she was the featured soloist of the Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir at the second inauguration of President Barack Obama, the audience was glad we came for her, and was saddened when she closed out her set with Tracy Chapman’s “Give Me One Reason,” before introducing each of her bandmates with their own solo – a nice and funky finishing touch.
Nathaniel was so impressed, he had to run up to Alicia and let her know.
“Great job!” he said to Olatuja, smiling widely.
Walking away after he got a couple of pictures with Olatuja, the City of Homestead said it hopes this event will become an annual one.
At a time when there are those – in Florida state government especially – trying to eradicate, or whitewash Black History; while others like the FIU students last Wednesday who walked out in protest against this unprecedented challenge to do so, it’s invigorating to see Homestead celebrating Black History and committing to continually do so.
I pray the Black History Celebration In The Park becomes an annual event also: it was a beautiful time honoring Black Excellence, in an equally beautiful park.
