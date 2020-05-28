For 25 local students, it is quite evident that they are on the fast track to success.
That group, which comprises both graduating high school seniors and current college students, represents the 2020 scholarship winners from the Homestead Rotary Club. They will be honored on the 1.5-mile oval of Homestead-Miami Speedway during a ceremony on Thursday, June 4 at 6:00 pm. And all from the safety of their own vehicles.
The recipients consist of students from several local high schools including South Dade, MAST Academy, CIE, Palmetto and Coral Reef. It also includes local students who are currently attending colleges such as Florida, Florida State, Florida International, Nova Southeastern and Columbia.
The Rotary Club of Homestead Charitable Foundation has been awarding college scholarships to area students since the mid-1980s. To date, the Club is closing in on $1 million in scholarships to help ensure the future of Homestead and South Dade leadership. Earlier this year, the club held a successful seafood festival and was able to increase the 2020 scholarship fund to $50,000.
“We are excited for these students, as some embark on their college journeys while others are able to continue them as a result of this tremendous program,” said Homestead-Miami Speedway President Al Garcia.
“To attain this level of recognition and success requires a great deal of time and dedication, and it is obvious that these students have done just that.”
“I have had the great honor and fortune to serve on the Rotary scholarship committee, and am in awe and inspired by the caliber of applicants.” said Bill Duquette, CEO of South Miami Hospital, “Besides their academic achievements, they all participated in numerous community service
activities, living the “service above self” Rotary motto. Deep south Miami-Dade continues to nourish and fledge a bright, talented next generation.”
In accordance with current CDC and public health agency standards and protocols, the ceremonies will be closed to the public, and all in attendance will remain in their vehicles throughout the duration of the event.
Media interested in covering the event can reach out to Neal Gulkis, at ngulkis@homesteadmiamispeedway.com.
