- Due to bad weather and unexpected conditions, the intersection of Davis Parkway and Krome Avenue is anticipated to remain closed through Wednesday, May 20, so the contractor can perform striping operations. A detour has been established to guide drivers around the work zone.
- A full nighttime closure of Campbell Drive has begun from west of Krome Avenue to east of US 1 to perform drainage crossing operations on the eastbound and westbound lanes. Nighttime work will take place between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., Sunday night through Thursday night. The work is anticipated to last one month. A detour will be established to guide drivers around the work zone.
- Beginning next week, the contractor is expected to close a section of SW 248 Street, just west of Krome Avenue to perform drainage and roadway work. This will be a continuous closure that is anticipated to last up to 10 days. A detour will be established at SW 256 Streetto guide drivers around the work.
- Beginning Wednesday night, May 20, Krome Avenue between SW 292 Street and SW 296 Street will be fully closed during nighttime hours while the contractor installs drainage crossings. This section of Krome Avenue will be closed each night between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Local traffic will be maintained, but through traffic will be detoured. Drivers will be guided around the work using SW 182 Avenue. This nighttime work is anticipated through the end of the week.
Monday, May 18 through Saturday, May 23
Clearing the work zones, drainage, lighting, signalization and utility work along Campbell Drive and Davis Parkway between Krome Avenue and US 1
Construction Activity
- Clearing work zones throughout the corridor.
- Installing drainage structures on the north side of Campbell Drive at US 1 and installing drainage crossings on Campbell Drive from west of Krome Avenue to east of US 1.
- Performing roadway reconstruction along the west end of Campbell Drive from Krome Avenue to NE 1 Road.
- Removing asphalt, curb and sidewalk along Campbell Drive from Krome Avenue working east.
- Implementing bypass lift station operations on Campbell Drive.
- Performing drainage work and widening along the north side of Davis Parkway just east and west of Krome Avenue.
- Reconstructing the intersection and installing new traffic signal at Davis Parkway and Krome Avenue.
- Performing subsoil excavation and earthwork on the east and west side of the intersection of Davis Parkway and Krome Avenue.
- Continuing water and sewer work by City of Homestead along Campbell Drive.
- Performing lighting and signalization work throughout the corridor.
Lanes Closures/Detours
- Lane closure hours have been extended within project limits. The contractor is expected to work six days a week between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.
- Traffic has been shifted to the north side of the road on Campbell Drive between Krome Avenue and US 1 to perform roadway widening and drainage work. One eastbound and one westbound lane will remain open at all times. The center turn lane has been eliminated. Left turns will be provided at Krome Avenue, NE 2 Avenue and US 1. This work is expected to last several months.
- Davis Parkway between Flagler Avenue and Krome Avenue will remain closed for drainage and widening work. A detour is in place to guide drivers around the work. This closure is expected to last several months.
- One southbound lane will be closed as needed along US 1 near Campbell Drive.
- Permanent work zones will be established throughout Campbell Drive and Davis Parkway between Krome Avenue and US 1. Please use caution as construction vehicles may be entering and exiting the work zones during the daytime and nighttime hours.
- Temporary lane and side street closures may be used to perform drainage work.
- Detours will be used as needed to help direct motorists and pedestrians around the work zone.
PLEASE NOTE THAT THIS SCHEDULE MAY CHANGE DUE TO WEATHER OR UNEXPECTED CONDITIONS.
