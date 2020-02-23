UPCOMING CONSTRUCTION ACTIVITY
- Beginning Monday, February 24, the contractor will begin performing drainage work on the east side of Krome Avenue between NE 15 Street and SW 296 Street. Work will be performed between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. The parking lane on the east side of the street will be impacted during these operations.
- Beginning Monday, February 24, the contractor will begin performing drainage work on the west side of Krome Avenue between NE 9 Street and NE 14 Street. Work will be performed between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. The parking lane on the west side of the street will be impacted during these operations.
- Beginning Sunday, March 1, the contractor is expected to close a section of SW 278 Street, just east of Krome Avenue to perform drainage and roadway work. This will be a continuous closure that is anticipated to last up to 10 days. A detour will be established to guide drivers around the work.
- Over the next several weeks the contractor will continue installing drainage pipe across Krome Avenue between SW 296 Street and SW 272 Street during nighttime hours. This work will require a full closure of a small section of Krome Avenue and a detour for motorists. Northbound and southbound traffic will be directed to use SW 182 Avenue to travel around the work. The operations are scheduled between 10 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. Please use caution while driving through the work zone and detour route.
ONGOING CONSTRUCTION ACTIVITIES
Monday, February 24 through Saturday, February 29, 2020
Drainage, roadway, bridge and lighting work along Krome Avenue between SW 312 Street and SW 232 Street
Construction Activity
- Installing drainage structures on the west side of Krome Avenue between SW 21 Street and SW 296 Street.
- Installing drainage structures on Krome Avenue along the west side of Krome Avenue from SW 248 Street to SW 232 Street and along east side between SW 296 Street to SW 248 Street.
- Performing lighting work throughout the corridor.
- Performing bridge work over the C-103 canal between SW 280 Street and SW 278 Street.
- Continuing with tree relocations.
Lane Closures/Detours
- Permanent work zones have been established throughout Krome Avenue. One northbound and one southbound lane will remain open on Krome Avenue at all times. Traffic shifts will be used to maintain the flow of traffic. Please use caution as construction vehicles may be entering and exiting the work zones during daytime and nighttime hours.
- Temporary lane closures may be used to repair the safety poles in the middle of the roadway. Flaggers will be used to help direct motorists.
