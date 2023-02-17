There is growing concern that all of the farmland and open space in Homestead, Florida City and the Redland areas will be completely developed and most of the area’s rural heritage will be gone forever.
Developers are offering property owners large sums of money for their land, and this is especially attractive to the children of longtime farmers who have no interest in farming or cannot make much money from raising row crops.
Farming can be very profitable, but it is hard work and sometimes there are financial losses that are out of the grower’s control such as natural problems like hurricanes, freezes and plant disease can damage or destroy crops.
Belkis Alvarez, the president of the Miami Countryside Agritourism Association wants property owners to know there are good alternatives to selling the land to developers if they don’t want to concentrate solely on farming. Farmers can continue raising crops. Another option is agritourism or hosting big events such as weddings on the farmland.
Said Alvarez, “Tourism and agriculture are important to Florida’s economy and agritourism is also an extremely good source of revenue.”
Alvarez still sees plenty of opportunities for farmers to make money from people who want to visit and learn about farming. She mentions that they can offer tours to school children so they can see how farming is done, they could sell eggs to the children and other tourists. Alvarez feels many people want to tour working farms and will buy the fresh produce from those farms.
People will buy corn, tropical fruits, avocados, tomatoes, sunflowers, fresh eggs, and other items.
Another business opportunity is hosting events such as weddings and rural events. “Many people want to have a wedding or large event in the countryside. And a farmer could earn money from hosting these large rural events. Weddings are a multimillion dollar industry, and they generate additional income for hotels, restaurants, caters, photographers, florists, musicians, and other service providers,” said Alvarez.
This means financial opportunities for farmers. They can use a barn or orchards for the ceremony. “A lot of these farms could be turned into bed and breakfast locations. They could offer horseback riding or farm to table food,” said Alvarez.
Erica Avila, a Homestead Council member wants to preserve the remaining farmland and open space in Homestead and the surrounding area. She knows that it can be difficult for some of the landowners to resist the offers of developers, but she is willing to try.
“I want to see more support for landowners and are looking for ways to change the uses for their property. Maybe they can do more tourism events on their land,” said Avila.
An important goal for Avila is to help landowners develop new businesses on their land so they won’t want to sell their property.
