Long time Homestead resident Louis Melara retired from Miami Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) in 2004 where he served as a Firefighter Paramedic, and Dive Rescue Swimmer spending most of his 30-year career in Rescue 6, one of if not the busiest units in the County. He was one of the first Firefighters to enter the Emergency Medical Technician / Paramedic program. He also trained with what became Florida Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 1, the unit currently leading the search and rescue effort in Surfside.
Louis remains engaged with MDFR and many of the Firefighters that he worked with and helped train through the Dade County Firefighter’s Benevolent Association (DCFBA). One of the many things the Association does to help Miami-Dade Firefighters is to provide food and beverage support on any operation lasting longer than 24 hours.
It was as a volunteer with the DCFBA that Melara found himself earlier this week at the site of the Champlain Towers condo building collapse in
Surfside. He agreed to share his insights and perspective with South Dade News Leader readers.
“I had a chance to see and talk with a number of firefighters who I knew during my time in the department.” Louis told the News Leader Tuesday evening, “These brothers and sisters and every other individual on site were totally focused on the rescue effort.” He continued, “I saw how MDFR people worked seamlessly with other teams from throughout Florida and an Israeli military team.”
Melara talked about the improvement in Task Force 1 apabilities since his retirement. He mentioned the new tools for both visual and audio searches and additional search dog teams.
“They even have a structural engineer on the Team now,” he said.
When asked about the pace of the rescue effort Melara said, “I think people are mislead when they see pictures of the site with only 10 or 20 rescuers working on top of the four-story high pile of debris. While the careful work continues on top of the pile, more efforts are being carried out horizontally from the trench cut into the pile and from the underground garage area. It is important to move debris in a way that you do not endanger any potential survivors.”
When asked about what this unprecedented collapse of a high-rise building might mean for similar buildings coming to south Miami Dade and already in place in the Florida Keys, Louis said, “We live in a unique environment effected by salt and with a coral and limestone structure below ground. We all know what salt and water can do to a boat or even our houses. Everyone should be vigilant for signs of concrete and rebar beginning to fail and maybe we will learn more about how foundations might fail. Look at the changes in building codes after Andrew.”
Melara summed up his experience at the rescue site, “I was pleased and impressed with both the professionalism and focus of everyone there. They were all more than true to MDFR’s motto, Always Ready, Proud to Serve!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.