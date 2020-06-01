The City of Homestead would like to alert its residents about scams that have been reported by Homestead Public Services customers. A supposed utilities representative calls a home or business and asks customers to make a utility payment over the phone by credit card or with a prepaid card or money order they are instructed to purchase. The call has been reported as coming from a “cloned number” that shows the call back number on Caller ID as (305) 224-4700. This is not a legitimate call from HPS.
Under no circumstance does Homestead Public Services ever call its customers to request a payment over the phone. If you receive a call from someone stating they represent the Homestead Public Services and they ask you to provide them payment information over the phone, we recommend that you terminate the call and contact Homestead Customer Service at (305) 224-4800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.