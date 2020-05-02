In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Homestead Public Service (HPS) Energy is lowering bills for customers.
In the month of May, residential customers will receive a one-time bill credit of 27%.
Due to the hardship many are facing, HPS has decided to pass along its savings on power generation (PCA charge on customer bills) in one month instead of distributing it across the year.
This will result in more than $30 in savings to the typical 1,000 kWh residential customer bill.
HPS Energy is further encouraging HPS customers who have not been financially impacted by COVID-19, or who can afford to help others in need, to donate their credit to the “HELP Contribution” customer assistance fund.
100% of customer contributions will go towards helping other customers in need.
“It’s always been our philosophy that at HPS you’re not just a customer, you’re a neighbor,” said Director of HPS Energy Barbara Quiñones. “So that’s why we’re not only providing some financial relief with the bill credit – we’re encourage our customers to help out their neighbors if possible.”
Customers wishing to donate their credit to the HELP Contribution will select the option when paying their bill.
Customers in need of assistance can apply for HELP Contribution Assistance by calling HPS Customer Service at 305-224-4800.
For additional information, visit HPS Customer Service online at www.cityofhomestead.com/customers. HPS can also be reached via phone at 305-224-4800 or email at customerservicequestions@cityofhomestead.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.