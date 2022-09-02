Homestead Mayor Steven Losner acknowledged why he chose the date and place for the annual State of the City 2022 Address. Wednesday, August 24, 2022 was thirty years to the day of Hurricane Andrew. The Champions Club is atop the Homestead-Miami Speedway, a facility opened in 1995 as part of the economic recovery. The day and place marked the revitalization many at the time had thought impossible.
Not that it was accomplished either quickly or easily. During part of his remarks, the Mayor recalled tee-shirts emblazoned with, “I survived the hurricane, but the recovery may kill me.”
The audience was a mix of those who will never forget the destruction, the losses, and the struggles and those who came later, yet were still part of regrowth.
They were joined by recently arrived residents who attend performances at the Seminole Theatre, drive by the columned City Hall, or enjoy the annual Seafood Festival and find it difficult to grasp these same sights once, “looked as if bombs had been dropped.”
The evening’s theme, “Destination Homestead,” was visually emphasized in the video, “2022 State of the City: Destination Homestead,” hosted by the Mayor.
The video detailed the mind-numbing chaos of Andrew and extended effects, the later 2008 economic plummet, and lengthy adversity from the COVID-19 pandemic made it seem along the way that the reserve of resiliency was waning.
It further said, despite everything, today and tomorrow’s Homestead is resurging with completed or pending business and quality of life projects.
The Mayor’s narration is interspersed with the entire City Council introducing different segments.
Councilmember Patricia Fairclough-Staggers speaks to downtown accomplishments of opening the Cybrarium and the Showbiz Entertainment Complex, followed by actions being taken by the Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) such as first-time home buyer assistance for eligible residents.
Councilmember Erica Avila talks about the 130-acre Homestead Sports Complex that will have playing fields and courts to host multiple sports and the long-awaited Biscayne-Everglades Greenway Trail; 42 miles of bicycle and pedestrian trails to connect the two National Parks.
Vice-Mayor Julio Guzman reiterates economic growth. Major examples are the 145,125 square-foot Amazon fulfillment facility bringing 400 new jobs, and 4,100 permits issued with new restaurants and retail.
Councilmember Jenifer Bailey addresses across-the-board education improvements and caring for the arts. Schools have magnet programs and academies with enhanced emphasis of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math. For post-secondary, multiple projects at Miami-Dade College, Homestead Campus, include the $36 million, 60,000-square-foot Student Success Center that will include an entrepreneurial center and art gallery. The annual Art Walk and a re-energized Art in Public Places program with more than $800,000 in public art implemented and planned provide that dimension to the community.
Councilmember Larry Roth, filmed at the Homestead-Miami Speedway, points out enhanced accessibility to Homestead for connection to “jobs, opportunity, and adventure”. The incoming Bus Rapid Transit System (BRT) is one such project underway. Councilmember Sean Fletcher emphasized the spirit of community. This was clearly demonstrated as people and organizations reached out to help those in need during COVID-19 closures.
The Mayor continues on to outline increased health and safety programs with adding more police officers and their community focus such as the Police Athletic League (PAL). Special funding of $500,000 has been set aside for free breast cancer screening, and $175,000 dedicated to equipment for programs at the community centers to help seniors combat isolation. “Keep
Homestead Beautiful” is another on-going campaign. Annual events of the Halloween Drive-Thru, downtown Christmas Tree Lighting, the Easter Egg Hunt, the Fourth of July celebration, and honoring Veteran’s Day will be even bigger than in the past to the enjoyment of thousands of residents and guests.
