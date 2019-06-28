For the Homestead Police Department (HPD), a commitment to serving the community is key for any member of the force. On June 17th, three new reserve officers committed to that vision after being sworn in and welcomed by Homestead Police Chief Al Rolle and other key staff members.
“Treat people how you would want your family treated and you’ll do great,” Chief Rolle told the new officers. “You’re all role models for this community and for that reason I know you will put your heart and soul into this job every day.”
Reserve Officer Bryant Escalante joins the force as a former Florida City Police Officer. He was born in Texas and was part of his high school ROTC program. He was accompanied at his swearing-in by members of his family.
Reserve Officer Yadiel Rodriguez also comes in with law enforcement experience, boasting four years with Beeville Police Department and two years with Florida City Police Department. He is also a Veteran of the United States Navy and was born in Cuba. His family, including his wife and two children, joined him at the swearing-in ceremony.
Reserve Officer Latrice Milton was born in Miami and is a long-time resident of Homestead. She joins the force fresh out of the Police Academy, which she attended under the sponsorship of HPD via a grant from Ocean Reef. At the ceremony, she was joined by her mother and other members of her family. Officer Milton is also the mother of three children.
