Miami-Dade Police are investigating a police shooting involving Homestead police officer Sunday evening at 10 pm.
According to investigators, uniform officers from the City of Homestead Police Department responded to a burglary in progress at a residence located at 979 N.E. 5 Avenue. As the officers arrived, the subject fled the scene, and a pursuit ensued. During the pursuit, the subject rammed the officer’s vehicle, shots were fired along Dixie Highway near Somerset Academy, and the subject was struck. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and transported the subject to Jackson South Medical Center in critical condition.
The officer was not injured during the incident.
The investigation continues.
