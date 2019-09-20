It’s election time. A time when candidates put their best foot forward in hopes of wooing voters to cast their approval at the polls. It is also a time when unfounded accusations fill the air, not only from candidates but from misinformed citizens who sometimes rely on social media for partial truths, or worse. Social media is a wonderful thing for staying in touch with friends and family. It is also a venue where completely unfounded and irresponsible statements can be made with no regard for fact. A few have suggested that Homestead Police Department (HPD) is filled with illegal activity and that crime in our city is rampant. One recent statement suggested that some HPD officers should be in jail.
Speaking with Sergeant Fernando (Moe) Morales in his office at the new police headquarters, who over the past 20 years has served in various capacities at HPD. He currently serves on the Professional Compliance Bureau and directs Community Relations. Morales offered statistics that showed crime in Homestead is actually at a 30-year low. And falling.
“Starting in 1992, Homestead had 20,000 documented residents with an estimated additional 5,000 undocumented people living within the area.
At that time there were 98 sworn-in police on staff. In the 2017 census, 80,000 residents were documented, a four-fold increase, yet only 15 officers were added to the staff. A total of just 113. This is one of the lowest police-to-citizen ratios in South Florida, yet crime is still on a downward turn.” Morales continued, “In fact, during the first six months of 2018 there were 1507 reported violent crimes. For the same period in 2019 those numbers dropped to 1422.”
Regarding the recent rants from some on social media, Morales offered, “The Chief of Police Al Rolle has always encouraged anyone with a report of any wrongdoing to tell us. Social media has become a platform for people to simply spurt out opinions and guesses and not facts.”
When asked about the quality and dedication of the officers who make up the force, Morales responded with a question.
“Do you think 74% of the voters would have voted for this station if we weren’t doing our job. We’ve cut down response time and react faster than most agencies in South Florida. We are in a unique position since a majority of our officers are born or raised in Homestead, they have a vested interest in this community. Our station encourages the community to give us input on both compliments and complaints on any of our personnel. We adhere to a high standard. In fact, the recent investigation and firing of one of our officers for abuse came from an internal investigation, not from the victim. We turned that case over to the State Attorney and Chief Rolle terminated the officer’s employment.”
Morales shared a personal experience he had as a rookie with Chief Rolle. “I met with Chef Rolle when I was first hired in 1998. He said to me, “Morales, if you treat everyone that you come across the way you would want your mother, your father, your wife, your children, to be treated, you will go a long way in the department.”
Morales said the Chief gives every new hire that same advice.
The conversation turned to body camera’s for officers.
“The Homestead Police Department is not against these devices,” Morales continued, “The cost of the equipment is only a small part of the expense. There are 15 officers on each shift so, to utilize the recorded information would require supervisors and staff to watch those tapes in order to keep records. This does not include the additional expense of data storage. For now, it seems more logical to get additional officers on the street until separate funding becomes available for that type of equipment.”
The subject of gangs was brought up and Morales used the case of Officer Edgar Riviera who was gunned down in 2006. “At that point there were 50 to 70 known gangs here with 1,500 members. Today, there are no documented gangs in Homestead. But the situation in constantly being monitored.”
Further discussion mentioned undercover operations leading to the apprehension of a graffiti artist who painted ‘SPADE’ on walls and buildings from the Carolinas to South Florida.
“We got him,” Morales stated proudly.
Other stings have led to many prostitution arrests. We discussed ladies ‘working’ Krome Ave. that get arrested for what is a misdemeanor crime and are back on the street the next day. Morales shared that this is as frustrating to the officers as it is to the public.
What does it take to become a police officer in the City of Homestead? “Applicants must complete certification from the Police Academy. Both Monroe and Miami-Dade County offer several training locations. There is an extensive background check and psychological testing which takes between three to six months. If hired as an officer in Homestead, salaries start at $54,000 with opportunities for overtime pay at time and a half. New hires are reserve officers and receive additional training and experience until positions open for full time officers. Reserve officers can become eligible for of duty opportunities that pay up to $35.00 an hour.
Morales addressed the ‘human’ side of being a police officer.
“A short list includes our officers being involved in many community activities such as Cookies with Cops and Shop with a Cop where the officers and public have a chance to socialize. A Homestead officer recently paid, out of his own pocket, for 50 back to school haircuts.”
He expressed that it is important to project a positive image to the community since much of today’s media singles out only the bad incidents.
In closing Morales added, “Community relationship is of upmost importance in the constant effort to combat crime. The public needs to remember police officers are human beings…we laugh, we bleed, and sometimes we cry, just like the citizens we have sworn to protect.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.