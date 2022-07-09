96 year old Mauro Aguero who suffers from several medical conditions and has been reported missing by family members.
Mr. Aguero was last seen in the area of the 600 block of SE 2nd Street.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts or comes in contact with Mr. Aguero is urged to contact the Homestead Police Department at 305-247-1535 or your local police department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.