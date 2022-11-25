NASCAR Race Weekend brings tens of thousands of visitors and requires massive traffic control. Police officers from a wide area come into Homestead to assist over the three-day period.
There are routine accidents of course and other incidents to deal with, but on Saturday, October 22, 2022, one incident was nearly fatal for a father and son, although it didn’t involve vehicles.
Derrance Hatfield and his eight-year-old son, DJ, were fishing in one of the canals on Palm Drive (SW 344th Street) as many residents do.
Homestead Police Officer Salvador Lopez and a female Miami-Dade County School Police Officer were assigned to the nearby intersection and heard screams coming from the canal. The boy, who could not swim, had fallen in and his father had jumped in despite realizing effects from a previous stroke meant he was probably not strong enough to save his son.
Lopez knew none of this when he immediately plunged into the water to get to the boy first.
The other officer stayed on the pavement in order to pull the child up as Lopez then went for the father.
In fortunate timing, HPD Lieutenant Maykel Ancosta was supervisor for that intersection and was passing by. He, too, rushed over and helped bring the father up.
Father and son were all right and everyone was thankful for Lopez and the other officers’ quick reaction.
Less than a week later, Lopez was part of a response to a call at a pharmacy for another near fatality. This was noted on the Homestead Police Department (HPD) Facebook page Thursday, October 27th.
“Yesterday, Officers responded to a local pharmacy after receiving a call that a male overdosed in the bathroom. When they arrived, they advised that the victim had no pulse. Officer S. Lopez and Officer G. Nazario began CPR, and Officer S. Lopez administered NARCAN. The NARCAN was provided by the pharmacist on scene.
Due to the valiant efforts by both officers and pharmacist the victim was able to be resuscitated. Upon the victim becoming alert, he stated that he thinks he injected fentanyl.
According to Miami Dade Fire rescue, the lifesaving efforts administered by the Homestead Police Officers and the pharmacist directly led to providing another opportunity at life for one of our residents.”
Florida native Lopez is approaching his fifth year in law enforcement. He completed his courses through the School of Justice, Public Safety and Law studies at Miami-Dade College, North Campus and entered the Miami-Dade County Schools Police Department (MDCSPD) after graduation from the Police Academy. MDCSPD had sponsored him, and he remained with them for three years before joining Homestead Police Department.
Lopez acknowledges there are challenges in today’s environment. “This is
something that at times, it can feel thankless, but a lot of people do support us,” he said. “It is a rewarding career. I am passionate about it and every day I go to work with a smile on my face.” He spoke of other officers. “We have a good department and support system.” He knows he is making a difference and his most recent actions certainly demonstrate that. “Even during the hard times, it’s rewarding,” he explained. “It’s not every job where you can help people out.”
