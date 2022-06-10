Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers (FLETC) instructors personnel joined the Homestead (FL) Police Department in providing Active Shooter Threat Training Program (ASTTP) instruction to officers in South Florida.
The exercise sought to equip law enforcement personnel with the knowledge and skills required to end an active threat event successfully.
“The foundation of law enforcement is built on partnerships and trust with the community, and federal, state, local, and tribal agencies assisting and sharing resources,” FLETC Director Thomas J. Walters said. “The training in Homestead is a great example of building partnerships and trust to effectively address a threat to public safety.”
The scope of the training involves addressing a myriad of tactical subjects that include Single Officer Response Tactics, Limited Penetration Tactics, Tactical Medical Training, Multiple Officer Response, Link-Up Procedures, Response to an Explosive Hazard, and Post Shooting Considerations.
“As law enforcement officers, we are trained to stop the threats, but this training has provided what has become the most important part of an Active Shooter incident, which is saving lives,” Homestead Police Department Cpt. Fernando Morales said. “Providing officers with training on tourniquet application, chest seals, and stopping the bleeding provides victims that extra time to reach a level-one trauma center. Saving lives is the most important component of this training.”
Officers are evaluated based upon their ability to perform skills and tactics in the role of a responding officer during a practical exercise, authorities noted.
