Early Sunday morning at approximately 2:30 AM, Homestead Police were involved in a confrontation, outside the entrance to the Homestead City Hall, with an armed suspect that resulted in his death. A source told the News Leader that the suspect shot at officers who then returned fire.
The area around the City Hall was cordoned off between the Busway and Washington St from NE 4th St to East Mowry Dr. as Miami Dade Crime Scene Investigators and other MDPD personnel processed the site of the incident. Around 11 AM the affected area of Washington Street was reopened to traffic though the Busway remained blocked.
Homestead Police Public Information Officer (PIO) Sgt Morales confirmed later Sunday morning that there were no injuries to HPD Officers and referred all other questions to Miami Dade Police who, under standard operating procedures investigate Officer involved shooting incidents in Homestead.
Mid-afternoon Sunday, MDPD PIO released the following statement:
“The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau, is investigating a police shooting involving multiple officers from the City of Homestead Police Department.
According to investigators, uniform officers from the City of Homestead Police Department responded to a burglary in progress at a residence. When officers arrived, the subject fled the scene on foot. As a perimeter was established, officers located the subject in front of the City of Homestead City Hall. The subject shot at the officers and they returned fire, striking him. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and determined the subject to be deceased. Investigators have recovered the subject's firearm on the scene.
Although no officers were injured, one of them was shot through the pants in the leg area. The investigation continues.”
Neither the names of the deceased subject or of the officers involved have been released. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.