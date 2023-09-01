Globally, human trafficking is the third most valuable criminal enterprise after drugs and money laundering.
While it’s easy to believe forced labor and forced sexual exploitation occur “somewhere else”, the reality is Florida is among the top three states for human trafficking.
The Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers (FLETC) have extensive training and resources to make available to law enforcement at every level.
In light of the pervasive nature of this crime against vulnerable people, Homestead Police Department (HPD) requested a training session be brought to the city.
FLETC responded with multi-part, mixed media training as described in a joint press release. “On August 23, 2023, the Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers (FLETC) conducted Human Trafficking Awareness Training (HTAT) for state, local, and tribal law enforcement officers in Homestead, Florida.
The Homestead Police Department hosted the training, where other Department of Homeland Security components, including Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), collaborated with FLETC to deliver training and increase awareness about human trafficking. More than 48 law enforcement officers from 15 different agencies attended the training.
Homestead Police Chief Rolle welcomed everyone. “We’re here to support and whatever you need we will take care of you,” he said. “We really appreciate it.”
Later, HPD Captain Fernando Morales said, “The Homestead Police Department welcomes the Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers to the City of Homestead to provide much-needed training in human trafficking to local Law Enforcement. Human Trafficking is growing at an alarming rate. This training provides local law enforcement with the tools to identify the signs of human trafficking and assists in the investigation along with resources for victims of human trafficking.”
In another section of the press release, “Delivering this comprehensive victim-centric training for participants to identify the warning signs of human trafficking effectively continues to be a top priority for FLETC,” said FLETC Deputy Director Kai Munshi. “FLETC’s commitment to combatting human trafficking, along with other participating organizations including the law enforcement community, provides a unique opportunity to increase awareness about human trafficking while discussing the importance of law enforcement having the tools and knowledge necessary to help safeguard our communities.”
Hector Bencomo, who worked in various law enforcement positions before the term “human trafficking” became commonplace, was the first instructor in the sessions that included case studies, videos, and student-centered activities.
“The first half is instructor-led and focuses on definitions, indicators, and reporting protocols for human trafficking. The second half includes a panel of federal, state, and local subject matter experts, including representatives from the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, U.S. Attorney’s Office, HSI, Miami-Dade Police Department, the local police Human Trafficking Task Force, and Victim Advocate groups. This part of the instruction presents the different roles and resources agencies can provide to assist law enforcement with suspected human-trafficking situations.”
A significant point is human trafficking is not the same as human smuggling. Smuggling is an arrangement between individuals paying a fee to smugglers and once they arrive at their destination, the individuals are free to make their way however they plan. Trafficking, however, is committed under duplicity or coercion.
Examples of forced labor are factory, farm, or domestic service.
Prostitution, pornography, or working in strip clubs are examples of sexual exploitation.
Victims cross age, gender, and ethnic lines. The impoverished men who enter into what they think will be gainful employment and discover pay is withheld and “accommodations provided” are instead locked rooms. The sixteen-year-old girl in a difficult home environment meets an older, charming guy at a party. His gifts and declared affection later turn to persuading her to perform in a strip club to help him out of his financial difficulty.
Bencomo emphasized a difficulty for law enforcement is victims often will not speak due to fear for their safety, because they have been made to feel as if they deserve the exploitation, or have nowhere to turn to if they try to leave.
Learning signs to look for when responding to something such as a domestic call can make the difference. Physical abuse or appearance of being deprived of food or medical care are easier to spot.
Behavioral signs can be refusal to meet eye contact or the sense the individual is being coached in how to respond.
Another aspect is there are two different laws; one for minors and one for adults. In the case of suspicion of a minor, even if the victim claims he or she is in a consenting relationship, by law a minor cannot consent.
The motto of the Federal Blue Campaign is, “One Voice. One Mission. End Human Trafficking”. The Blue Lightning Initiative (BLI) is a related effort, led by the Department of Transportation (DOT) and DHS Component Agency, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).
The BLI trains aviation personnel to identify potential traffickers and human trafficking victims, and to report their suspicions. To date, more than 350,000 personnel have been trained and actionable tips continue to be reported to law enforcement.
(https://www.dhs.gov/blue-campaign/blue-lightning-initiative)
For local residents, dial 911 to report what seems to be an immediate situation or the HPD non-emergency, (305) 247-1535, if suspicious of a situation that is unclear. There is also the tip line of (305) 224-5695 for anonymous reporting.
On the federal level, to report suspected human trafficking call 1-866-347-2423; To get help from the National Human Trafficking Hotline, call 1-888-373-7888; or text HELP or INFO to BeFree (233733)
(https://www.dhs.gov/blue-campaign/blue-lightning-initiative)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.