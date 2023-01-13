Homestead Council member Larry Roth believes the police headquarters should be renamed for Police Chief Alexander E. Rolle, Jr. who has served the residents of Homestead since February 29, 1980.
During his time as a city leader, Rolle has earned the respect of law enforcement personnel and members of the community.
“There is a whole list of things Chief Rolle has accomplished. He has served in the Homestead Police Department for more than 40 years. He was the first African American police chief in Homestead,” said Roth. “I have known him for about 30 of his 40 years with the police department.”
Rolle earned a promotion to captain in 1989 and to major in 1994. He was appointed chief in 1998.
Roth likes the fact that Rolle is so approachable as a police chief, and he genuinely cares about the community.
“He knows what the city needs and is well connected to the community. Rolle is respected by the command staff and people can come up to him and shake his hand. He is really admired by people in Homestead and is a role model. He is fair to members of the police department and people in the community. Since becoming chief, the percentage of minorities in the police department has increased from 25 percent to 57 percent presently.”
Roth said he will introduce a resolution to rename the police headquarters building at the upcoming council meeting.
(0) comments
