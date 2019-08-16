Rolle spoke of his personal experience of being born and raised in Homestead and how he joined the force 40 years ago after he was discharged from the military. He rose from patrolman to Captain and eventually Chief of Police in 1998.
He spoke of his family and how much he and his staff strive to hire officers from the Homestead area,” because they care about this city”.
Rolle and Sgt. Morales used statistics to explain how in spite of an extreme rise in population and only a marginal increase in the number of police officers, the department has managed to lower crime rates, and all but eliminate gangs in Homestead.
Colonel Scott Kennedy, Captain Garland Wright, Captain Rodriguez and Captain DeJohn assisted the Chief in his presentation.
For more information about getting involved with Rotary, visit: www.homesteadrotary.org.
