If you want to have some family fun during the holidays, you can catch a trolley ride out to our two local national parks.
The Homestead National Parks Trolley Special Holiday service runs through December 31st. The regular season trolley will run from January 7 to April 29, 2023.
The free trolley tour runs from Downtown Homestead to Everglades and Biscayne National Parks with a stop at Homestead Bayfront Park.
The City of Homestead, designated as the Gateway to the Everglades and Biscayne National Park created this program to offer free public transportation to Everglades and Biscayne National Parks by expanding its successful local trolley service.
Also, both Everglades and Biscayne National Parks have partnered to offer free park admission to those on the National Parks Trolley.
This project is the first of its kind to offer public transportation to two National Parks.
In other news from Homestead City Council, Council member Jenifer Bailey is working to stop drownings. Bailey is working with Firefighter Chief Ricardo Centeno and Fire Station 16. At a recent Special Council Presentation, Bailey presented a certificate of appreciation to Chief Centeno and Fire Station 16 for their donation of life jackets to Roby George Park Pool.
“Having residents feel safe and confident while in the pool is the ultimate goal of the program,” said Bailey. “I’ve had the pleasure to work with Chief Centeno on several water safety programs including distributing water safety lanyards at Roby George Park Pool.”
Centeno said, “The life jackets will save lives and put less strain on lifeguards” remarked Chief Centeno as members of Fire Station 16 joined him by the dais to accept the certificate of appreciation.
To prevent drowning, life jackets function as a way to keep the swimmer’s head above water. The life jackets will be available at the swimming pool free of charge for both adults and children. Swimmers can pick up the life jackets as they enter Roby George Park pool and return them at the end of their swim.
Bailey announced that a Firefighter of the Year program will commence this year and said, “It’s a way to say thank you to the brave individuals that have gone above and beyond and always respond when they are needed.”
Each year, the Homestead and Florida City communities get together to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a community breakfast that is free to the public.
This year, the breakfast will take place at 7 a.m. on Friday, January 13th at the Phichol Williams Community Center, 951 SW 4th Street, Homestead.
The theme will be “The Power of the Dream,” and will highlight how King’s dream lives on and our own dreams can empower communities to strive for equity and inclusion at all levels.
The gathering will be a morning of celebration and contemplation.
Featured will be an address from Keynote Speaker Dr. Anthony Reed of Martin Memorial AME – known as “the purple church.” The program will feature special performances and recognize the significant impacts of several community leaders.
It is free and open to the public, but an RSVP is required. Visit www.cityofhomestead.com/mlk
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.