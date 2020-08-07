City Council’s special call meeting Wednesday July 29 was about two potential property claims of over 192 acres in the accident potential zone of the Air Reserve Base.
A 2010 City Ordinance prohibits residences in HARB’s accident zone. The Ordinance imposed new restrictions on use of the land designated agricultural for City planning.
The Alger family trust that owns the land recently exhausted their federal options after ten years of litigation,
leaving Florida’s Bert J. Harris Act claims as the only viable option for
recovering lost value. The May 21 notice from the Algers seeks more than $13 million in damages from Homestead.
City Attorney James White told Council he discussed potential settlement options with the Alger family’s legal counsel Amanda Quirke Hand since last week’s meeting. He said the Alger’s agreed to extend the timeframe under the Harris Act for an additional ninety days. This would allow the City and the Algers to sit down and negotiate a settlement agreement for an amicable solution.
Tentatively, the negotiated contract would have the City legislatively restore the one house per five acre zone on the Alger properties. Once restored, the Alger’s could commit to a three year time frame giving HARB the ability to purchase those residential rights under the Department of Defense Readiness Environmental Protection program “The specifics of that process need to be fleshed out which is why we’re taking a ninety day timeframe to allow them to be worked out,” said Attorney White. “The Algers agree.”
Attorney White also said,”Based on conversations with Councilmember Steve Shelley and correspondence received from Larry Ventura on behalf of the Air Base this afternoon, HARB is not in opposition to this contract and willing to work with the City on the solution.”
Representing the Air Force, Ventura filed a statement on the record supporting an amicable solution as recommended.
Mayor Steve Losner asked if the City had other options available. Attorney White said the County could purchase the property rights or the Base could keep them, but the details remained to be worked out.
The Mayor said it was appropriate for the federal government to purchase the rights to protect the base but he didn’t want to face the situation where during litigation the U.S. said property rights were extinguished years ago but now was admitting the owners did have development rights.
Alger Attorney Hand there would be time to address that and the offer of a three year window was reasonable as a solution. “I respectfully suggest fresh eyes on this as there’s a long history,” she said. “We request people not yet involved for participation in the detailed settlement procedure.”
Councilmember Erica Avila volunteered herself as that participant. Attorney Hand said because Avila’s husband worked at the Air Base she suggested Councilmember Sean Fletcher as the Council liaison.
Councilmember Shelley said, “With litigation where a Council liaison was appointed, I don’t know that it’s worked out all that well. With a point person, the rest of Council becomes less involved in the ongoing details and there are a lot of details here.” He suggested the entire Council be engaged in discussions and that staff be designated to work with the attorneys on a settlement.
Mayor Losner agreed. “In the past ten years of litigation, the City was more of an observer and the Alger family and the U.S. government were the active participants,” he said. “We could revisit a Councilmember as designated liaison but for more frequent updates and so we all have the same background and information for discussion in a public forum we may need a designated staff person.”
Councilmember Patricia Fairclough-Staggers said she liked the “all hands on deck approach” with everyone getting information at the same time. Councilmember Jenifer Bailey agreed with her colleagues saying she wanted to stay engaged on the issue. Councilmember Larry Roth
concurred that staff and the city attorneys were capable of handling the issue for Council.
The City Attorney recommended Council accept the offer to push the Harris Act deadline out for another ninety days for the purpose of negotiating terms of settlement with interested parties.
Councilmember Avila made that motion which was unanimously approved.
Councilmember Roth said it was a pleasure discussing this issue at 5:30 pm rather than at midnight, to which the Mayor and Councilmember Fairclough-Staggers said, “Amen!”
