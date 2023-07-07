It was Saturday night in Homestead. The weather was hot and many people were inside their homes enjoying their families and a cool air conditioned environment. Many were cooking meals or watching TV.
Then, a group of homes in the Sky Vista neighborhood lost their electric power, lasting for about 17 hours. Residents called the Homestead Electric number to report the outage. The residents either could not reach anyone or were told that for various reasons, there were not enough qualified people available to fix the electrical system and restore power.
This reality of a long wait for power caused these residents and Mayor Steven Losner to be very angry and to demand some changes.
“I learned from our director of utilities that several of our people were on light duty because of illness or injury and the pool of people to do the repair work was small. I was told that was the reason for the delay,” said Losner. “This is inexcusable. There should be enough people available to make repairs and restore power if necessary,” he said.
Losner was very critical of City Manager Jerry Estrada and disappointed in how he handled the situation. He believes that as city manager, Estrada should have a plan in place to deal with this type of problem and that being a manager means one is responsible for the city 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The power outage affected families in eight square blocks of north central Homestead.
Losner said this incident may point to some larger issues. One concern is should Homestead provide electrical services.
“We need to have a frank discussion about whether we should be in the electrical business. The buck stops with the city manager on the day to day operations of the city,” said Losner.
Councilmember Sean Fletcher was also very disappointed in the performance of city personnel regarding the power outages. “This is unacceptable. If we are going to have a power company and we have daily thunderstorms we need to be prepared to handle power outages,” he said. ‘
Fletcher said that if the Homestead power company can’t handle power outages when they occur, even on weekends, it may be time to consider another power company.
Losner also made a statement on his Facebook page regarding this situation. One statement read, “The failure of our city to react and restore service timely is unacceptable, inexcusable and unconscionable. I have made inquiry as to why we did not have the ability to provide the service our customers are entitled to have. Regrettably, this is not the first time in the last several months that our residents have had to endure a long, hot night due to the failure either to have an after-hours crew on stand-by or the failure of that crew to react. Either way, I view this as a failure of accountability of our City Manager and his Utilities Director.
Following the last outage, I was assured that steps would be taken to avoid this situation in the future and those responsible would face consequences. My public question to the City Manager is this:
Did you and your utilities Director and HR staff not address the prior failure to show up with those responsible as promised, or was the “penalty” not sufficient to prevent this from happening again as it did last night?”
Toward the end of the statement Losner continued, “ To all impacted, you have my deepest apologies and know that I am embarrassed by this situation. Please join with me in calling upon my Council colleagues to demand through the City Manager accountability and consequences by and against all those hired staff responsible,” statement from Losner.
At deadline, the City of Homestead was planning a special call meeting on this matter for Thursday, July 6th. Attempts were made to reach city government officials for a statement, but they were not available on this issue.
