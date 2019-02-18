Homestead Native serves at Joint Typhoon Warning Center

Most Americans rely on weather forecasts to plan their daily routine. The U.S. Navy is no different. With numerous ships, submarines and airplanes deployed in the U.S. Pacific Fleet’s area of operations, sailors stationed at the Joint Typhoon Warning Center, Hawaii, make it their primary mission to monitor extreme weather conditions in support of the fleet’s daily operations.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Suarez, a 2011 South Dade Senior High graduate and native of Homestead, Florida, has served in the Navy for three-and-a-half years and is one of these sailors serving at the Joint Typhoon Warning Center.

Suarez credits success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned in Homestead.

“I learned about being open to learning and making education a priority when growing up,” said Suarez.

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center Detachment provides aviation weather support for the INDOPACOM area of responsibility and resource protection to ensure safety of flight and operations for Atsugi, Japan; Commander Fleet Activities Okinawa; Commander Fleet As a Navy aerographers mate, Suarez is responsible for forecasting the weather for pilots.

A key element of the Navy the nation needs is tied to the fact that America is a maritime nation, according to Navy officials, and that the nation’s prosperity is tied to the ability to operate freely on the world’s oceans. More than 70 percent of the Earth’s surface is covered by water; 80 percent of the world’s population lives close to a coast; and 90 percent of all global trade by volume travels by sea.

“Naval Oceanography defines and applies the physical environment for the entire Navy fleet from the bottom of the ocean to the stars,” said Rear Adm. John Okon, Commander, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command. “There isn't a plane that flies, a ship or a submarine that gets underway without the sailors and civilians of Naval Oceanography.”

The U.S. Pacific Fleet is the world’s largest fleet command, encompassing 100 million square miles, nearly half the Earth’s surface, from Antarctica to the Arctic Circle and from the West Coast of the United States into the Indian Ocean.

Though there are many ways for sailors to earn distinction in their command, community, and career, Suarez is most proud of earning being selected for the Air Force Weather course after his advanced school. It allowed him to learn forecasting without having to attend the Navy school before the other classmates.

“This was not the regular route; we were interviewed and selected to attend this course,” said Suarez.

Being stationed in Hawaii, often referred to in defense circles as the gateway to the Pacific, means Suarez is serving in a part of the world taking on a new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“Our priorities center on people, capabilities and processes, and will be achieved by our focus on speed, value, results and partnerships,” said Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer. “Readiness, lethality and modernization are the requirements driving these priorities.”

The Pacific is home to more than 50 percent of the world's population, many of the world's largest and smallest economies, several of the world's largest militaries, and many U.S. allies. The Navy has been pivotal in helping maintain peace and stability in the Pacific region for decades.

Serving in the Navy is a continuing tradition of military service for Suarez, who has military ties with family members who have previously served. Suarez is honored to carry on that family tradition.

“My aunt was in the Navy; she did not influence my choice to join the Navy but it is nice knowing she also served,” said Suarez.

As a member of one of the U.S. Navy’s most relied-upon assets, Suarez and other sailors know they are part of a legacy that will last beyond their lifetimes providing the Navy the nation needs.

“Serving in the military I plan to use this as a life experience and as service to my country,” added Suarez.