YOKOSUKA, Japan – Petty Officer 2nd Class Anthony Alvarez, a native of Homestead, Florida, wanted to join the Navy to travel and see the world.
Now, two years later and half a world away, Alvarez serves aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam, patrolling one of the world’s busiest maritime regions as part of the leading-edge of U.S. 7th Fleet.
“Every day is the same so if you get into a routine, the days go by faster,” said Alvarez. Alvarez, a 2016 graduate of South Dade Senior High School, is a gunner's mate aboard the Yokosuka, Japan-based ship, one of three cruisers forward-deployed to the region.
“I do maintenance and upkeep of the vertical launching system weapons on board,” said Alvarez.
Alvarez credits success in the Navy to lessons learned in Homestead.
“I learned to not let negative things drag you down,” said Alvarez. “Staying positive is how I was raised. It helps me get through the day. It gets other people motivated.”
U.S. 7th Fleet spans more than 124 million square kilometers, stretching from the International Date Line to the India/Pakistan border; and from the Kuril Islands in the North to the Antarctic in the South. U.S. 7th Fleet's area of operations encompasses 36 maritime countries and 50 percent of the world’s population with between 50-70 U.S. ships and submarines, 140 aircraft, and approximately 20,000 sailors.
“This area is unique, because it is so fast-paced, we are always underway, ships keep going in and out,” said Alvarez.
With more than 50 percent of the world's shipping tonnage and a third of the world's crude oil passing through the region, the United States has historic and enduring interests in this part of the world. The Navy's presence in Yokosuka is part of that long-standing commitment.
"The Navy is forward-deployed to provide security and strengthen relationships in a free and open Indo-Pacific. It's not just the ships and aircraft that have shown up to prevent conflict and promote peace," said Vice Adm. Phil Sawyer, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet. "It is, and will continue to be our people who define the role our Navy plays around the world. People who've made a choice, and have the will and strength of character to make a difference."
A Navy cruiser is a multi-mission ship that can operate independently or as part of a larger group of ships at sea. The ship is equipped with a vertical launching system, tomahawk missiles, torpedoes, guns, and a phalanx close-in weapons system.
Approximately 300 men and women serve aboard the ship. Their jobs are highly specialized and keep each part of the cruiser running smoothly, according to Navy officials. They do everything from maintaining gas turbine engines and operating the highly sophisticated Aegis weapons system to driving the ship and operating small boats.
Serving in the Navy means Alvarez is part of a world that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.
A key element of the Navy the nation needs is tied to the fact that America is a maritime nation, and that the nation’s prosperity is tied to the ability to operate freely on the world’s oceans. More than 70
percent of the Earth’s surface is covered by water; 80 percent of the world’s population lives close to a coast; and 90 percent of all global trade by volume travels by sea.
“Our priorities center on people, capabilities and processes, and will be achieved by our focus on speed, value, results and partnerships,” said Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer. “Readiness, lethality and modernization are the requirements driving these priorities.”
There are many ways for sailors to earn distinction in their command, community, and career. Alvarez is most proud of advancing to the rank of petty officer second class.
“I made second class in under two years which is a huge accomplishment for me,” said Alvarez. “Not a lot of people can do that.”
As a member of one of the U.S. Navy’s most relied upon assets, Alvarez and other sailors know they are part of a legacy that will last beyond their lifetimes, contributing to the Navy the nation needs.
“Serving in the Navy makes me feel like I have a purpose not for myself but for the people back home in the states," said Alvarez. "I’m protecting their
freedom.”
