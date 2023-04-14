A 34-year-old Homestead man was arrested after Fentanyl and other drugs were found following a traffic stop.
Staphvon Kurt Johnson was charged with trafficking in Fentanyl, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug equipment, and illegal possession of personal identification information.
Johnson was stopped on U.S. 1 in Marathon at approximately 2:12 a.m. for failure to maintain his lane. A smell of marijuana was emanating from the vehicle.
The following were found:
• 11.7 grams of cocaine laced with Fentanyl
• 3.8 grams of marijuana laced with Fentanyl
• Drivers licenses, identification cards, Social Security cards, and a litany of credit cards as well as checks with different names on them
• Three cell phones and one tablet
• $860 cash in suspected drug proceeds
